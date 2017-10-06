4 Morgan Tankersley Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Tampa, Florida’s Morgan Tankersley, our #4 recruit in the high school class of 2018, has made it official: she intends to swim for Stanford University in the fall. In an embarrassment of riches, the Cardinal now boasts 4 of the SwimSwam Top 10 and 6 of our Top 20. Verbal commits to the class of 2022 are: #2 Taylor Ruck, #3 Zoe Bartel, #4 Tankersley, #9 Allie Raab, #15 Amalie Fackenthal, #16 Lucie Nordmann, and Anya Goeders.

Tankersley swims for H.B. Plant High School and Greater Tampa Swimming Association, and is the top full-range freestyler in the class. She can compete with the best of them in the low and high ends of the range, but is at her best in the 200-500 freestyles where her current times would already score at NCAAs.

At 2016 FHSAA Class 4A Championship last November, Tankersley broke the Florida high school state records in the 200 free (1:44.31), 500 free (4:37.60), and 100 free (48.69) while leading off the Plant 400 free relay in prelims. In club swimming this spring and summer she swam the 1650/1500 free for the first time in years, and dropped 45 seconds in each. Perhaps this portends well for a Day Three event at NCAAS…

Best Times:

500 free – 4:37.60

200 free – 1:44.31

100 free – 48.69

50 free – 22.60

1650 free – 16:27.61

