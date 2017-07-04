Anya Goeders, One of 2018’s Top Sprinters, Verbally Commits to Stanford

Lowell, Indiana’s Anya Goeders has verbally committed to swim for the Stanford Cardinal beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Goeders is one of the top LCM sprinters in the high school class of 2018. She won the C final in the 50m free (25.28) at the recent Phillips 66 National Championships & World Championship Trials in Indianapolis and was 46th in the 100m free (56.48). She also swam the 50m fly (28.42 for 62nd) and the 100m fly (1:03.27 for 86th).

Goeders has foregone competing in high school to concentrate on swimming for Mako Swim Team. She was the youngest semi-finalist in the 50m free at last year’s U.S. Olympic Trials, where she wound up 9th with 25.16. She then went on to represent Team USA at 2016 Junior Pan Pacs in August, where she won the 50m free with 24.85. That swim placed her #2 in the history of the 15-16 age category, just 5/100 off Simone Manuel’s national age group record. Had she been in the 17-18s, it would have been the third-fastest time in history behind Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil.

Goeders hasn’t had quite the same level of success in short course yards but she nonetheless ranks #22 on the all-time list for 15-16 girls in the 50y free (22.44) and #63 in the 100 free (49.39). She went 5-for-5 with all best times winning the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly and finishing 3rd in the 200 IM at the Indiana Senior State SCY Championships in March.

Her best SCY times are:

50 free – 22.44

100 free – 49.39

100 back – 55.49

100 fly – 54.63

200 IM – 2:02.81

While she is not quite at NCAA scoring level yet in the 50 free, Goeders will help fill the void in the Cardinal lineup that will follow the graduations of Lia Neal (this year), Allie Howe, and Janet Hu (both next year. She will have one year of overlap with rising junior Manuel. Goeders will be joined by Allie Raab in the Stanford University class of 2022.

