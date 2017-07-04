9 in Class of 2018 Allie Raab Commits to Stanford

High school senior-to-be Allie Raab has verbally committed to the Stanford Cardinal, saying that “dreams really do come true.” Raab is the 9th-ranked recruit in the SwimSwam rankings for the class of 2018.

Raab is the two-time defending Tennessee State Champion in the 100 breaststroke. She’s a versatile swimmer who specializes in the breaststrokes – a spot that was the biggest gap for Stanford last year when they won the NCAA team title. The Cardinal didn’t score any breaststroke points at the NCAA Championships. Kim Williams, the team’s top sprint breaststroker last season, clocked a flat-start best of 1:00.02, though she was faster (58.51) on their medley relay at NCAAs.

Raab’s best times:

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 51.57

200 free – 1:47.67

100 back – 55.54

100 breast – 1:00.02

200 breast – 2:09.69

100 fly – 56.34

200 IM – 1:58.67

Raab is at her best in long course, where she’s been 1:07.92 in the 100 breast and 2:26.83 in the 200. She finished 16th in the 100 and 10th in the 200 at last week’s National Championship meet. She won 2 medals, silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200, at last year’s Jr. Pan Pac Championships – which is where she swam both of her best times.

Allie is the younger sister of Georgia’s Meaghan Raab, who placed 19th in the 200 IM, 11th in the 200 free, and was a first-team All-American on Georgia’s 400 and 800 free relays at the 2017 NCAA Championships. She also has an older brother, Tim, who swims at Tennessee, and her mom Jamie Rugless was an NCAA Champion at Stanford under Richard Quick – where she swam in the early 90s.

Before moving to Tennessee, Allie Raab was the Pennsylvania state champion in the 200 free as a freshman.

Dreams really do come true! Looking forward to life on The Farm! 🌲 Stanford class of '22 pic.twitter.com/0auXgpBJH3 — Allie Raab (@allieswims25) July 4, 2017

