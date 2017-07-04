Colorado Breaststroker Elijah Warren Verbally Commits to Arizona State

Parker, Colorado-native Elijah Warren has verbally committed to Arizona State University for the 2018-19 school year. Warren is a rising senior at Regis Jesuit High School and he also swims for Denver Swim Academy.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Arizona State University! I am so thankful for this opportunity and to those who have been there to support me along the way. Go Devils!”

Warren was runner-up in the 100 breast (55.88) at the 2017 CHSAA 5A Boys Swim & Dive State Championships. He also placed fourth in the 50 free (21.13) and swam legs on Regis’ medley relay (24.61 breast) and 400 free relay (46.20 anchor). At 2016 Speedo Winter Juniors he competed in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, placing 8th in the 100 breast.

His best SCY times are:

100 breast – 54.82

200 breast – 2:04.58

200 IM – 1:50.34

100 fly – 50.06

Warren adds his name to a list future members of the ASU class of 2022 that already includes: Cody Bybee, Eddie Michael, Ethan Luc, Jakob Icimsoy, Khalil Fonder, Liam Bresette, and Noah Henry.

Extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University!! FORKS UP! ☀️😈🔱 pic.twitter.com/fQXC06xSJB — Elijah Warren (@EWarren88) July 4, 2017

