Missouri 200 Free Record-holder Liam Bresette Verbally Commits to ASU

Liam Bresette of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, has added his name to what is turning out to be a terrific class of 2022 for Arizona State University’s men’s swimming and diving team. Bresette’s verbal commitment is the latest in a string of early notifications that include those from: Cody Bybee, Eddie Michael, Ethan Luc, Jakob Icimsoy, Khalil Fonder, and Noah Henry.

Bresette is a junior at Lee’s Summit North High School where, over the last two seasons, he has won three individual events and broken the state record in the 200 free at the MSHSAA Boys State Championships. As a sophomore in the fall of 2015 he won the 200 free in state-record time (1:38.15) and the 500 free (4:29.90) and anchored the 200 medley and 400 free relays. The following year he switched to the 200 IM, placing second with 1:48.88, and defended his 500 free title with 4:24.68. He also repeated his two relay anchors, this time significantly faster (20.94 and 44.73, respectively).

Bresette swims year-round with Empire KC Swim Club. He was a finalist at 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West in the 500 free (8th), 200 free (9th) and 200 fly (16th); he also competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. In this year’s long course season, he has already updated his times in the 50/100/200/400m free, 100m breast, and 200m IM.

His best SCY times are as follows:

200 IM – 1:48.88

200 free – 1:37.17

500 free – 4:23.52

100 fly – 50.24

200 fly – 1:49.92

