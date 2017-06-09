Americans Coan and Meyers Put Up World Leaders at Indy World Series

2017 Para Swimming World Series – Indianapolis

June 9th-11th, 2017

Indianapolis, Indiana

Day 1 finals results

The 4th stop of the 2017 Para Swimming World Series began Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana. The meet has one of the deepest fields so far in the inaugural edition of the event as athletes look at a mid-season marker heading toward the World Championships that begin on September 30th.

In the highlight event of the first day, the women’s 400 free, American Paralympic Champion McKenzie Coan put in a new World Leader in the S7 category, swimming a 5:19.84, which leaves her 25 seconds clear of anybody else in her class this season.

In the S8 and S9 categories, a pair of Paralympic champions also picked up their first wins of the meet. Lakeisha Patterson finished atop the S8 rankings with a 4:44.15 – she’s been 4:40 this year, but nobody else has been as good as her Friday time.

Patterson’s countrymate Ellie Cole won the S9 category in 4:51.06, which ranks her 2nd to only Spanish teenager Nuria Marques Soto this year. Finishing 3rd in that race was Maddison Elliott, 17 seconds behind in 5:08.55. Elliott was 5:02 in this race last summer at the Paralympic Games, which placed her 4th in the S8 category. She swam Friday classified as an S9 after a review earlier this week resulted in a reclassification.

In the visual impairment classes, American Becca Meyers joined her countrymate Coan with a new world leader, finishing in 4:30.95. Meyers broke the World Record in 4:19 to win Paralympic gold in the event last summer.

Other highlights: