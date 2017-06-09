Schooling Moves To #7 In The World With 51.82 100 Fly

2017 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT MEET #2

College Station, Texas

June 8th-10th, 2017

Live results on Meet Mobile, “Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #2”

After an impressive showing yesterday in the 50 fly, Texas Longhorn Joseph Schooling did it again tonight in the 100 at the Texas Senior Circuit Meet in College Station, posting a time of 51.82. That swim moves him into 7th in the world for the year, and also breaks friendly rival Jack Conger‘s pool record of 51.83 set at the same meet in 2015.

Schooling impressively negative split his prelim race this morning, out in 27.75 and back in 27.36, to qualify 4th overall in 55.11. Tonight he cleared the field by a wide margin, out in 24.49 and back quickly in 27.33. Bryce Bohman, who has joined the post-grad group in Austin, placed 2nd in 54.33.

Schooling wasn’t the only one setting a pool record today, as fellow Longhorn Aquatics member Andrew Wilson broke the record in the 100 breast and his collegiate teammate Townley Haas followed suit in the 200 free.

Wilson actually potted his pool record this morning, posting a time of 1:00.52 to down the previous record of 1:01.12. He was slightly slower tonight in 1:00.72, but still won easily. Casey Melzer, also of Longhorn Aquatics, took 2nd in 1:03.11.

Haas edged further and further ahead of Longhorn Jack Conger throughout the 200 free final, splitting the race well to touch in 1:47.86. The swim breaks the previous pool record of 1:49.23. Conger was also under the pool record, pulling away from Trident Aquatics’ Patrick Callan over the final 50 to take 2nd in 1:48.84. Callan was just 0.06 behind Conger at the 150, but fell off the pace a bit on the last length for 3rd in 1:49.47. Schooling raced the 200 free this morning, going the 2nd best time in 1:51.36, but scratched the final.

The women’s side saw Aggie Swim Club’s Sarah Gibson unload a 58.68 to win the 100 fly. The swim is her fastest of the season by three tenths, but keeps her at 5th among Americans this season. That event at the upcoming World Championship Trials is one that is very wide open for the 2nd spot behind Louisville’s Kelsi Worrell.

Gibson came back less than half an hour later with a solid showing in the 200 free, taking 2nd to teammate Claire Rasmus. Rasmus clocked 2:00.63 for the win, with Gibson close behind in 2:01.55.

The Aggie women actually swept the events tonight, with Jorie Caneta winning the 100 breast (1:08.41), Lisa Bratton taking the 50 back (28.99), and Sydney Pickrem picking up the victory in the 400 IM (4:42.39). Vanessa Pearl, who recently committed to Florida for the 2018 season, dropped a huge best time for 2nd in the 400 IM in 4:44.87.

