Joseph Schooling Breaks Pool Record at Texas Senior Circuit

2017 Texas Senior Circuit Meet #2
- College Station, Texas
- June 8th-10th, 2017
- Live results on Meet Mobile, “Texas Senior Circuit Long Course Meet #2”
The 2nd stop of the 2017 Texas Senior Circuit is being held in College Station, Texas. The long-running series is designed to give extra elite-class, prelims-finals racing opportunities for the state’s sectionals-and-better swimmers without having to fly around the country for Pro Swim Series or other high-profile meets. The event often draws collegiate and post-graduate swimmers from around the state, including the University of Texas and Texas A&M, that dominate the collegiate landscape.
Among the stars in attendance is Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling of Singapore. He swam one event in finals, the 50 fly, which he won in 23.51. That just misses his own National Record and personal best of 23.25 done at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships. The swim also broke the old Pool Record in the event and ranks him tied for 14th in the world this year.
He also swam a 50.07 in the 100 free in prelims before scratching finals.
The women’s race was won by U.S. National Teamer Sarah Gibson in 27.10. Gibson pulled a triple in the session, winning the B-final of the 100 free in 56.61 and placing 2nd in the 400 free in 4:17.15.
Her Texas A&M teammate Claire Rasmus won the 100 free in 56.03 and the 400 free in 4:15.37.
Other Day 1 Individual Event Winners:
- Aggie freshman-to-be Lucie Nordmann won the 200 back in 2:11.15, beating-out her future teammate, and National Teamer, Lisa Bratton (2:11.77).
- Texas’ Jonathan Roberts beat out one of Texas A&M’s stars Brock Bonetti in the men’s 200 back. Roberts finished in 1:59.43, and Bonetti was two seconds back in 2:01.99.
- Patrick Callan from the Trident Aquatics Club in Oklahoma won the men’s 100 free in 50.93.
- Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:26.80. Pickrem was DQ’ed in prelims of this race at Canada’s World Championship Trials after touching only slightly faster in 2:26.42. She still managed to qualify for the team in the 200 and 400 IMs.
- A pair of trainees from the Texas post-grad group Andrew Wilson and Will Licon battled in the men’s 200 breaststroke final. Even though Wilson is more of a sprinter and Licon is more of a 200 breaststroker, the two were never separated by more than three tenths at any wall. Wilson led most of the way, however, and that’s where the race ended with Wilson in 2:12.11 and Licon in 2:12.19.
- 2016 U.S. Olympian and Texas junior-to-be Townley Haas won the 400 free in 3:53.34. He was the 2016 NCAA Champion in the yards equivalent the 500 free, and finished 2nd in the race last season.
