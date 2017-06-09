New Funkita Collection Now Available!

Aussie swimwear label Funkita has launched its new Race Pace collection for summer and it is crammed full of color to keep those long sessions in the water as bright and fun as possible. The collection is proudly Australian with prints and images captured in remote outback Australia and includes a collaboration with an Indigenous artist to benefit sporting programs in Indigenous communities. There’s also your chance to win your own Funkita swimsuit from the new Race Pace collection.

Funkita worked with Ashley Hunter, an Indigenous artist from the community of One Arm Point in the far-north of Western Australia to get the Barnamboo print. Ashley depicts the Dreamtime in his work to pass on the knowledge and stories of his elders to future generations. The story behind his artwork can be read here.

See the entire journey from outback to the pool that Funkita took its new collection on in these stunning images below.

