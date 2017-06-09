New Funkita Collection Now Available!

Aussie swimwear label Funkita has launched its new Race Pace collection for summer and it is crammed full of color to keep those long sessions in the water as bright and fun as possible. The collection is proudly Australian with prints and images captured in remote outback Australia and includes a collaboration with an Indigenous artist to benefit sporting programs in Indigenous communities. There’s also your chance to win your own Funkita swimsuit from the new Race Pace collection.

Dual Olympian and Funkita athlete Blair Evans wears Jungle Jam in the Tie Me Tight One Piece.

Blair wears Barnamboo in the Single Strap One Piece.

Funkita worked with Ashley Hunter, an Indigenous artist from the community of One Arm Point in the far-north of Western Australia to get the Barnamboo print. Ashley depicts the Dreamtime in his work to pass on the knowledge and stories of his elders to future generations. The story behind his artwork can be read here.

See the entire journey from outback to the pool that Funkita took its new collection on in these stunning images below.

Blair wears Crystal Wave in the Sports Top and Brief.

Get strapped into Jungle Jam in the Tie Down Bikini Top and Hipster Brief.

Time to tweet about Bang Bang Budgie! Available in the Single Strap One Piece

Show your softer side in Sweetie Spike in the Criss Cross Top and Hipster Brief.

Blair wears the Daisy Maze One Piece

Blair wears Diamond Devil in the Single Strap One Piece

Blair shows off Jungle Jam in the Diamond Back One Piece

Get tied down with Prickly Pete in the Tie Me Tight One Piece

Hit the pool in Bang Bang Budgie.

Colour up in the Tribal Revival Strapped In One Piece.

Work on your tan lines in a Tie Down Bikini Top and Hipster Brief in White Diamond.

Fuse Bomb from the new Funkita range

Blair wears the gorgeous Fantasy Flight One Piece

Lead the party in Party Army, available in the Diamond Back One Piece

Chasing a new two piece for practice? Grab Jungle Jam!

Be inspired by the colours of the world in Crystal Wave.

Get set for the new Splatter Attack

Colour the lane pink in Sweetie Tweet.

Stand proud in Prickly Pete.

