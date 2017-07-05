NAG Record Holder and SwimSwam’s #3 Zoe Bartel Verbals to Stanford

Stanford is compiling an insanely talented class of 2022, and they’ve added Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s Zoe Bartel per her Instagram announcement tonight. Bartel earned gold medals in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke events at the 2016 Jr Pan Pacs, and she broke Caitlin Leverenz’s 15-16 NAG record in the 200y breast in December of 2016. Last summer, she also made semifinals at Olympic Trials in the 200m breast.

Bartel is the fastest 100y and 200y breaststroker in the entire high school class of 2018. Representing Fort Collins High School at the 2017 Colorado Girls 5A State Champs in February, Bartel won the 100 breast and 200 IM, setting the overall state record in the former. Most recently, at the 2017 Worlds Trials last week, Bartel finished 8th in the 100 breast and 9th in the 200 breast as well as 17th in the 200 IM.

TOP TIMES

100y breast 59.04

200y breast 2:07.73

100y back 53.42

200y IM 1:58.27

100m breast 1:07.82

200m breast 2:25.46

100m back 1:02.88

200m IM 2:15.37

Bartel, along with SwimSwam’s #9 Allie Raab and incoming freshman Grace Zhao, will help turn Stanford into one of the strongest breaststroke epicenters of the NCAA.

After Sarah Haase’s graduation from the Cardinal program, Kim Williams, who was primarily an IM’er in high school, devoted full efforts to her breaststroke this past year as a sophomore. She was their only high-impact breaststroker during the 2016-17 season. Williams, with a personal best of 1:00.05 in the 100, performed above and beyond at NCAA’s, turning in a 58.51 relay split on Stanford‘s national title-earning 400 medley relay and scoring in the 200 breast B final.

Though Williams rose to the challenge this year and helped Stanford plug their breaststroke roster gap, Bartel is going to be a welcome addition in Palo Alto. Her yards bests would’ve been the fastest by any Stanford swimmer in the 2016-17 season as well as any incoming freshman for the Cardinal in 2017-18. Additionally, she would’ve made the 100 breast A final and 200 breast B final at the 2017 NCAA Champs with her lifetime bests.

Bartel is also, intriguingly, a very good backstroker (she’s also a 1:56 in the 200) and a great IM’er. It’s doubtful that Stanford will need any IM talent based on their IM group the next two years, but she does have the potential to swim secondary events if needed.

I still can't believe it… I'm going to be a Stanford tree! I'm incredibly excited and thankful to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Stanford University! Looking forward to life on the farm🌲❤️ #fearthetree A post shared by zoe bartel (@zoebartel) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

