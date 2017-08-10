2 Taylor Ruck, Canadian Olympian, Sends Verbal to Stanford

The Stanford women have added the next major piece to their dynasty. Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck has committed to the Cardinal, bringing in elite speed in freestyle and backstroke.

Ruck is at the forefront of the youth movement that is revolutionizing the swimming landscape in Canada. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ruck swam the 2nd leg of Canada’s 4×200 free relay, splitting a 1:56.18 and helping them to bronze.

TOP TIMES

SCY

50 free – 22.31

100 free – 48.54

200 free – 1:44.39

500 free – 4:41.38

100 back – 52.95

200 back – 1:53.13

LCM

100 free – 53.92

200 free – 1:57.87

400 free – 4:09.93

100 back – 1:00.46

200 back – 2:07.62

Ruck, who spent most of her high school days living and training in Scottsdale, Arizona, moved to Toronto in May, and she’ll stay there up until the end of high school before she joins Stanford‘s class of 2022.

Since her move, she put down some very convincing backstroke times, highlighted by a 1:00.46 lifetime best in the 100 in Canet in June as well as a 2:07.62 at the recent Canadian Junior Championships in late July. That 2:07 was a huge swim for Ruck, who has excelled in freestyle after proving to be a prominent backstroker earlier in her career. The time of 2:07.62 would have also been fast enough to qualify for the final at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, though Ruck missed qualification at Canadian Trials this spring.

Ruck’s SCY bests do not match up with the high-level speed that she’s shown in LCM, and she is a huge get for Stanford.