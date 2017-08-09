15 Amalie Fackenthal Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Amalie Fackenthal has announced via social media her verbal commitment to Stanford University for the 2018-19 season. Fackenthal is the #15 recruit on the SwimSwam list of top 20 girls from the high school class of 2018.

“I’m incredibly blessed and excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Stanford University!! ❤️❤️🌲🌲Class of 2022”

Fackenthal is a fantastic sprinter in free and fly, and will add a great deal to the Stanford lineup when Janet Hu and Ally Howe graduate. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she won both the 50/100 freestyles at the 2017 California State Meet, swimming for Sacramento Country Day School. Fackenthal does her club swimming with Davis Aquadarts Racing Team. She competed at U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials in June and notched best times in the 50/100 free and 50 fly.

Her top SCY times are:

50 free – 22.38

100 free – 48.62

200 free – 1:49.10

50 fly – 24.24

100 fly – 52.78

200 fly – 1:59.58

Other verbally committed members of the Cardinal’s class of 2022 are Allie Raab, Anya Goeders, and Zoe Bartel.

