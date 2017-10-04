16 National Recruit Lucie Nordmann Chooses Stanford

Lucie Nordmann, the 16th-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2017, has verbally committed to Stanford. Nordmann swims for the Magnolia Aquatic Club and the Woodlands High School in the northern suburbs of Houston.

Nordmann, who swims at the club where her dad Michael is the Head Age Group Coach, won the 50 free and 100 backstroke at last year’s Texas 6A (big school) State Championship meet. Her 52.48 in the 100 back set a new State Record and won by more than a second.

She was also on a pair of title-winning relays at that meet – leading off the 200 medley relay in a 24.77 backstroke split, and the 400 free relay in a 48.85 100 free. That 400 free relay was anchored by her little sister Lillian, who was just a freshman (and still went 49.35).

Lucie’s best times in yards/long course meters:

50 free – 22.68/25.69

100 free – 48.85/55.15

200 free – 1:49.31/2:00.01

500/400m free – 4:53.35/4:22.99

100 back – 52.48/1:00.16

200 back 1:54.08/2:09.40

100 fly – 54.93/59.90

In long course, Nordmann was the 2016 Summer Junior National Champion in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke, which came after winning the same two titles in short course at that year’s NCSA Spring Junior Nationals. She swam in the B-Finals of both the 100 back and 200 back at the 2017 World Championship Trials. In the 100, she finished 14th overall, while in the 200, she won the B-Final for 9th place overall (albeit with the 5th-best finals time).

Her 1:00.16 is the 5th-fastest ever by a 15-16 in long course (behind a star-studded list of Regan Smith, Missy Franklin, Rachel Bootsma, and Liz Pelton). Her 200 backstroke ranks her 6th on the U.S. 15-16 rankings in long course.

While incredible year-over-year recruiting has left Stanford without many holes, she becomes the favorite to take over the medley relay leadoff next fall when Stanford graduates its three best 100 backstrokers: American Record holder Ally Howe, Janet Hu, and Lindsey Engel. Nordmann willl be in contention for spots on at least all 4 short relays as a freshman.

Also chosing Stanford in this class so far is #2 recruit Taylor Ruck, #3 recruit Zoe Bartel, #9 recruit Allie Raab, #15 recruit Amalie Fackenthal, and Anya Goeders. In that regard, it will be virtually impossible for the Cardinal to be knocked out of the top spot when our annual Class of 2018 team recruiting rankings are released.