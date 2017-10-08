George Mason Adds Verbal Commitment from NCAP’s Carson Stevens

Carson Stevens, who hails from Sterling, Virginia, has verbally committed to George Mason University for 2018-19. Stevens attends Park View High School and swims for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. He will join fellow Sterling denizens and NCAP teammates the McKinley triplets (Tim McKinley, Mia McKinley, and Sophie McKinley) in the GMU class of 2022.

Stevens specializes in breast, free, and IM, and has placed third in the 100 breast at the VHSL 4A Swimming & Diving Championship in each of the last two years. At the 2017 Virginia state meet he went 59.66 in the 100 breast; he also took 8th in the 200 IM, and swam legs on Park View’s 8th-place 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Stevens swims for NCAP under coach Robbie Robins. His junior year produced personal bests in the SCY 100 free, 10/100/200 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM. Furthermore, he notched best times in the LCM 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM over the summer.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 58.12

200 breast – 2:07.59

100 free – 48.72

200 IM – 1:57.86

