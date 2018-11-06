Drew Kibler Loves Training Next to Clark Smith (Video)

TEXAS VS TEXAS A&M (MEN’S MEET)

Friday, November 2nd

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Short Course Yards

Results – MEN

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Texas – 180 Texas A&M – 113

Texas won handily against Texas A&M in both the men’s and women’s meet on Friday, November 2nd. Texas’ men won 11 of 16 events, 2 of which they lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. The Longhorn women came away with wins in 11 of 16 events as well, one of which was lost due to exhibitioning all their swimmers. you can find our women’s recap here.

Drew Kibler posted a pair of individual wins for the Longhorns. Kibler won the 200 free after coming back on reigning NCAA champion Townley Haas. Kibler touched in 1:37.31 to Haas’ 1:37.44. Kibler came back from being down 47.42 to 46.97 at the 100 mark. Kibler then went on to win the 500 in 4:28.30, outpacing teammate Chris Yeager, who swam a 4:29.73. Yeager also posted a quick 9:05.62 to win the 1000 by 10 seconds.

Charlie Scheinfeld posted the 6th fastest time in the nation to win the 100 breast, posting a 53.86. Benjamin Walker (TAMU) won the 200 breast in 1:58.02, finishing as the only swimmer in the field to break 2:00. Walker’s time is 5th in the NCAA this season. Ryan Harty swam a quick 1:44.84 to win the 200 back, coming in about 7-tenths of a second off his season best.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN:

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 5 University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving team earned a 180-113 win over No. 12 Texas A&M on Friday night at the Texas Swimming Center.

Score

Texas 180, Texas A&M 113

Wins

200 Medley Relay – John Shebat , Charlie Scheinfeld, Tate Jackson , Danny Krueger (1:27.50)

1000 Freestyle – Chris Yeager (9:05.62)

200 Freestyle – Drew Kibler (1:37.31)

100 Backstroke – John Shebat (47.34)

100 Breaststroke – Charlie Scheinfeld (53.86)

200 Butterfly – Sam Pomajevich (1:46.72)

100 Freestyle – Danny Krueger (44.09)

200 Backstroke – Ryan Harty (1:44.84)

500 Freestyle – Drew Kibler (4:28.30)

100 Butterfly – Jacob Huerta (49.06)

3-meter Diving – Jordan Windle (384.45)

Meet Notes

Texas took 11 of 16 events en route to their win over the No. 12 Aggies.

Chris Yeager set the 10th-fastest pace in the NCAA this year with his 9:05.62 in the 1000 freestyle.

set the 10th-fastest pace in the NCAA this year with his 9:05.62 in the 1000 freestyle. John Shebat put down the fastest time in the NCAA this year in the 200 IM. He also set the eighth-quickest time in the NCAA this year in the 100 back with a 47.34 time.

put down the fastest time in the NCAA this year in the 200 IM. He also set the eighth-quickest time in the NCAA this year in the 100 back with a 47.34 time. The 53.86 by Charlie Scheinfeld in the 100 breaststroke is the sixth-fastest pace in the NCAA this year.

Sam Pomajevich set the 10th-quickest pace this year in the 200 fly for the NCAA.

Up Next

Texas will be on the road for the first time this year when it heads to Tennessee to face the No. 15 Volunteers in a dual on Nov. 9.