Waddell, Ress Trade 50 Back Records at World University Games

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

It’s been a busy day for whomever etches the records into the World University Games record book. He or she would have best been advised to stick to pencil for the men’s 50 backstroke, as South Africa’s Zane Waddell and USA’s Justin Ress spent Saturday trading meet records.

The assault on the record books began in prelims, where Waddell won heat 7 with 24.54, taking 24/100 off his seed time and erasing Junya Koga (JPN)’s 2009 record of 24.63. In the very next heat, Ress was also under Koga’s meet record with a heat-winning 24.57, but he was .03 off the new meet record set by Waddell just seconds earlier.

Fast-forward to semi-finals. In the first heat, Ress unleashed a 24.52 to slice 2/100 off Waddell’s meet mark and win his heat by .48 over Russia’s Mark Nikolaev (25.00) who had come in with the top seed time of 24.23. Before the ink was even dry, Waddell followed in the second semi-final with 24.46, coming to the wall with a .67 margin over Australia’s William Yang.

Waddell and Ress now rank #4 and #7 for the year. Ress is the second American on the list behind Michael Andrew.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BACK Michael USA

ANDREW 2 Kliment

KOLESNIKOV RUS 24.40 *WJR 3 Vladimir

MOROZOV RUS 24.43 4 Jiayu

XU CHN 24.47 5 Robert

GLINTA ROU 24.59 6 Finlay

KNOX CAN 24.65 6 Jeremy

STRAVIUS FRA 24.65 8 Justin

RESS USA 24.68 9 Richard

BOHUS HUN 24.76 10 Matt

GREVERS US 24.78 View Top 28»

The excitement is building for Sunday night’s 50 in the men’s 50 backstroke, when Waddell and Ress will swim side-by-side for the first time in the meet.