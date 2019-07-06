United States Add 2 Golds on Day 3 of WUGs; Maintain Medal Table Lead

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

The United States added two gold and two bronze medals on Saturday, further extending their lead over the other nations at the 2019 World University Games in Napoli. Japan, South Africa, and Sweden won the three other events.

Saturday’s evening session began with the men’s 1500 freestyle final. Sweden’s Victor Johansson was the victor in 15:01.76, while Italy’s Alessio Occhipinti surged in the second half to moved past USA’s Nick Norman for the silver medal.

USA’s Zach Apple, who had a monster leadoff on the men’s 400 free relay on Day 1, held off a fast-charging Nikolay Snegirev (RUS) to win the men’s 200 freestyle, 1:46.80 to 1:46.97. Italy’s Stefano DiCola took third.

South Africa scored its second gold medal when Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women’s 100 breast by nearly a body length, clocking a 1:06.42. Japan claimed both silver and bronze with strong performances from Mai Fukasawa and Kanako Watanabe.

The second gold for Team USA came from Gabby DeLoof, whose 54.76 was the top time in the 100 free by .28. Germany’s Lisa Hoepink slipped by Veronica Burchill (USA) to take silver by .01.

The final gold medal of the evening went to Japan’s Juran Mizohata, whose stunning surge over the final 20 meters gave him a 1:58.88-to-1:59.28 victory over Joe Litchfield (GBR) in the 200 IM final. Taiwan’s Wang Hsing-Hao placed third.

Day 3 Medal Table