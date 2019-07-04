Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Zach Apple Moves to #7 All-Time with 47.79 100 Free Relay Leadoff at WUGs

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle – Final

  • World Record – 3:08.24, USA, 2008
  • Meet Record – 3:10.88, Russia, 2013

Podium:

  1. United States, 3:11.03
  2. Brazil, 3:15.27
  3. Italy, 3:15.91

In the final event on Day 1 at the 2019 World University Games, the American men took home the gold medal with a commanding performance in the 400 free relay. Zach Apple, Dean Farris, Robert Howard, and Tate Jackson went 3:11.03 to beat second-place Brazil by 4.24 seconds and narrowly miss the 2013 Russian meet record of 3:10.88.

One of the brightest lights on the American relay was Apple, who unleashed a 47.79 leadoff split for a PB by 24/100. The Indiana University graduate took the place of Michael Jensen who had anchored the quartet in prelims. Apple’s best flat-start 100 free coming into the meet was 48.03 from 2018 Pan Pacs, which made him the 8th-fastest American in history. His performance in Napoli moves him to :#7 on the all-time list:

  1. 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel, 2017 World Championships
  2. 47.33 – Dave Walters, 2009 World Champs
  3. 47.51 – Michael Phelps, 2008 Olympic Games
  4. 47.52 – Nathan Adrian, 2012 Olympic Games
  5. 47.58 – Jason Lezak, 2008 Olympic Trials
  6. 47.78 – Garrett Weber-Gale, 2008 Olympic Trials
  7. 47.79 – Zach Apple, 2019 World University Games
  8. 47.82 – James Feigen, 2013 World Champs

Apple is now the fastest American and the fourth-fastest 100 freestyler in the world for 2019, bumping Caeleb Dressel down a notch to fifth. Apple is slated to swim both the 4×100 free and 4×200 free at World Championships in Gwangju later this month.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

Kyle AUS
CHALMERS
06/12
47.35
2Vladislav
GRINEV		RUS47.4304/09
3Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI		BRA47.6804/18
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA47.8605/19
5Duncan
SCOTT		GBR47.8704/18
6Vladimir
MOROZOV		RUS48.0404/10
6Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS48.0410/09
8Junyi
HE		CHN48.1003/28
9Brenno
CORREIA		BRA48.1104/18
9Blake
PIERONI		USA48.1109/14
View Top 41»

Farris followed Apple with 47.48, four-tenths off his prelims split of 47.08 but still the fastest 100 free in the field. Howard clocked a 47.74, handing off to Jackson for a 48.0 anchor.

 

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Broken Boi

Awesome to see him translate his sc speed into a truly elite lc time!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Jjran

He was 48.0 two years ago. I’d say that was elite.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
SwimJon

Wow

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
SwimJon

Wow. Just wow

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!