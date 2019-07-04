Zach Apple Moves to #7 All-Time with 47.79 100 Free Relay Leadoff at WUGs

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle – Final

World Record – 3:08.24, USA, 2008

Meet Record – 3:10.88, Russia, 2013

Podium:

United States, 3:11.03 Brazil, 3:15.27 Italy, 3:15.91

In the final event on Day 1 at the 2019 World University Games, the American men took home the gold medal with a commanding performance in the 400 free relay. Zach Apple, Dean Farris, Robert Howard, and Tate Jackson went 3:11.03 to beat second-place Brazil by 4.24 seconds and narrowly miss the 2013 Russian meet record of 3:10.88.

One of the brightest lights on the American relay was Apple, who unleashed a 47.79 leadoff split for a PB by 24/100. The Indiana University graduate took the place of Michael Jensen who had anchored the quartet in prelims. Apple’s best flat-start 100 free coming into the meet was 48.03 from 2018 Pan Pacs, which made him the 8th-fastest American in history. His performance in Napoli moves him to :#7 on the all-time list:

47.17 – Caeleb Dressel, 2017 World Championships 47.33 – Dave Walters, 2009 World Champs 47.51 – Michael Phelps, 2008 Olympic Games 47.52 – Nathan Adrian, 2012 Olympic Games 47.58 – Jason Lezak, 2008 Olympic Trials 47.78 – Garrett Weber-Gale, 2008 Olympic Trials 47.79 – Zach Apple, 2019 World University Games 47.82 – James Feigen, 2013 World Champs

Apple is now the fastest American and the fourth-fastest 100 freestyler in the world for 2019, bumping Caeleb Dressel down a notch to fifth. Apple is slated to swim both the 4×100 free and 4×200 free at World Championships in Gwangju later this month.

Farris followed Apple with 47.48, four-tenths off his prelims split of 47.08 but still the fastest 100 free in the field. Howard clocked a 47.74, handing off to Jackson for a 48.0 anchor.