Zach Apple Moves to #7 All-Time with 47.79 100 Free Relay Leadoff at WUGs

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle – Final
- World Record – 3:08.24, USA, 2008
- Meet Record – 3:10.88, Russia, 2013
Podium:
- United States, 3:11.03
- Brazil, 3:15.27
- Italy, 3:15.91
In the final event on Day 1 at the 2019 World University Games, the American men took home the gold medal with a commanding performance in the 400 free relay. Zach Apple, Dean Farris, Robert Howard, and Tate Jackson went 3:11.03 to beat second-place Brazil by 4.24 seconds and narrowly miss the 2013 Russian meet record of 3:10.88.
One of the brightest lights on the American relay was Apple, who unleashed a 47.79 leadoff split for a PB by 24/100. The Indiana University graduate took the place of Michael Jensen who had anchored the quartet in prelims. Apple’s best flat-start 100 free coming into the meet was 48.03 from 2018 Pan Pacs, which made him the 8th-fastest American in history. His performance in Napoli moves him to :#7 on the all-time list:
- 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel, 2017 World Championships
- 47.33 – Dave Walters, 2009 World Champs
- 47.51 – Michael Phelps, 2008 Olympic Games
- 47.52 – Nathan Adrian, 2012 Olympic Games
- 47.58 – Jason Lezak, 2008 Olympic Trials
- 47.78 – Garrett Weber-Gale, 2008 Olympic Trials
- 47.79 – Zach Apple, 2019 World University Games
- 47.82 – James Feigen, 2013 World Champs
Apple is now the fastest American and the fourth-fastest 100 freestyler in the world for 2019, bumping Caeleb Dressel down a notch to fifth. Apple is slated to swim both the 4×100 free and 4×200 free at World Championships in Gwangju later this month.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE
CHALMERS
47.35
|2
|Vladislav
GRINEV
|RUS
|47.43
|04/09
|3
|Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI
|BRA
|47.68
|04/18
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|47.86
|05/19
|5
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|47.87
|04/18
|6
|Vladimir
MOROZOV
|RUS
|48.04
|04/10
|6
|Kliment
KOLESNIKOV
|RUS
|48.04
|10/09
|8
|Junyi
HE
|CHN
|48.10
|03/28
|9
|Brenno
CORREIA
|BRA
|48.11
|04/18
|9
|Blake
PIERONI
|USA
|48.11
|09/14
Farris followed Apple with 47.48, four-tenths off his prelims split of 47.08 but still the fastest 100 free in the field. Howard clocked a 47.74, handing off to Jackson for a 48.0 anchor.
