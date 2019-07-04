Italy Maintains Hold Atop Euro Juniors Medals Table After Day 2

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Entry List
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Italy remains on top of the medals table after day 2 of the 2019 European Junior Championships, but only by a hair after the German team surged on Thursday.
Italy picked up a pair of golds in backstroke races when Thomas Ceccon won the boys’ 100 backstroke (54.13) and Erika Gaetani won the girls’ 200 backstroke (2:10.28). But a headline performance from Germany’s Isabel Gose, who is coming straight down from altitude training for this meet, pulled the Germans nearly-even: first she won gold in the 400 free in 4:07.96, which was more than 2 seconds ahead of the field; and 45-minutes later she won gold in the 100 free in 54.86, taking a 1-2 German finish with countrymate Maya Tobehn.
Gose then finished the day with a 54.42 anchor split to bring the Germans from behind to overtake Russia in the mixed 400 free relay.
Germany’s 4 gold medals this year already easily surpass the 1 they won in 2018. In fact, it’s more than Germany has won in the last 3 editions, combined, and is already their best single-meet total since 2014 when they won 4. All of this comes on day 2.
The Italian story is just as enticing – after a breakthrough European (senior edition) Championship in 2018, their momentum is continuing to grow in the youth ranks. They had 0 gold medals last year after 5 in 2017. If next year (2020) plays out like the year after their big Euro Juniors in 2017 did, the Italians are going to win a lot of medals in Tokyo.
|MEDALS AFTER 13 EVENTS
|RANK
|NAT
|TOTAL
|G
|S
|B
|TOTAL
|RNK BY TOTAL
|1
|ITALY
|4
|2
|1
|7
|2
|2
|GERMANY
|4
|2
|6
|3
|3
|RUSSIA
|2
|4
|5
|11
|1
|4
|SWITZERLAND
|2
|2
|6
|5
|HUNGARY
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|SPAIN
|1
|1
|8
|7
|
GREAT BRITAIN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|TURKEY
|1
|1
|8
|8
|LITHUANIA
|1
|1
|8
|8
|NETHERLANDS
|1
|1
|8
|11
|FRANCE
|2
|2
|6
|12
|BELARUS
|1
|1
|8
|12
|
CZECH REPUBLIC
|1
|1
|8
|12
|SWEDEN
|1
|1
|8
|12
|FINLAND
|1
|1
|8
|TOTAL
|13
|13
|13
|39
Russia, meanwhile, continues to show the best depth of the field. While their 2 gold medals doesn’t put them on pace to match their historic haul of 18 last year, the Russians have built a clear lead in the Points Trophy standing. The trophy standings offer points for each top 8 finish, and Russia is dominating, especially on the men’s side, where they’ve more-than-doubled their next-closest competitors (Germany).
|TROPHY AFTER 13 EVENTS
|RANK
|NAT
|MEN
|WOMEN
|MIXED
|POINTS
|1
|RUSSIA
|218 (15)
|210 (15)
|428
|2
|GREAT BRITAIN
|82 (5)
|224 (18)
|306
|3
|ITALY
|94 (7)
|186 (13)
|280
|4
|GERMANY
|102 (7)
|147 (11)
|249
|5
|HUNGARY
|38 (3)
|151 (12)
|189
|6
|FRANCE
|95 (8)
|92 (8)
|187
|7
|SPAIN
|24 (2)
|151 (11)
|175
|8
|TURKEY
|35 (3)
|124 (10)
|159
|9
|POLAND
|63 (4)
|57 (4)
|120
|10
|NETHERLANDS
|54 (4)
|40 (4)
|94
|11
|SWEDEN
|54 (3)
|38 (3)
|92
|12
|GREECE
|59 (5)
|12 (1)
|71
|13
|ISRAEL
|41 (3)
|17 (1)
|58
|14
|SWITZERLAND
|44 (2)
|7 (1)
|51
|15
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|34 (4)
|16 (1)
|50
|16
|FINLAND
|46 (3)
|46
|17
|DENMARK
|8 (2)
|37 (6)
|45
|18
|SLOVENIA
|43 (5)
|43
|18
|SLOVAKIA
|43 (2)
|43
|20
|BELARUS
|22 (2)
|19 (1)
|41
|21
|BELGIUM
|34 (3)
|34
|21
|CROATIA
|34 (5)
|34
|23
|LITHUANIA
|13 (1)
|20 (1)
|33
|24
|PORTUGAL
|14 (1)
|17 (4)
|31
|25
|IRELAND
|16 (1)
|12 (1)
|28
|26
|BULGARIA
|24 (2)
|24
|27
|LATVIA
|21 (2)
|21
|27
|UKRAINE
|21 (2)
|21
|29
|AUSTRIA
|2 (1)
|18 (1)
|20
|30
|NORWAY
|19 (2)
|19
|31
|SERBIA
|12 (1)
|12
|32
|ESTONIA
|2 (1)
|6 (1)
|8
|33
|ROMANIA
|5 (1)
|5
Leave a Reply