Italy Maintains Hold Atop Euro Juniors Medals Table After Day 2

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy remains on top of the medals table after day 2 of the 2019 European Junior Championships, but only by a hair after the German team surged on Thursday.

Italy picked up a pair of golds in backstroke races when Thomas Ceccon won the boys’ 100 backstroke (54.13) and Erika Gaetani won the girls’ 200 backstroke (2:10.28). But a headline performance from Germany’s Isabel Gose, who is coming straight down from altitude training for this meet, pulled the Germans nearly-even: first she won gold in the 400 free in 4:07.96, which was more than 2 seconds ahead of the field; and 45-minutes later she won gold in the 100 free in 54.86, taking a 1-2 German finish with countrymate Maya Tobehn.

Gose then finished the day with a 54.42 anchor split to bring the Germans from behind to overtake Russia in the mixed 400 free relay.

Germany’s 4 gold medals this year already easily surpass the 1 they won in 2018. In fact, it’s more than Germany has won in the last 3 editions, combined, and is already their best single-meet total since 2014 when they won 4. All of this comes on day 2.

The Italian story is just as enticing – after a breakthrough European (senior edition) Championship in 2018, their momentum is continuing to grow in the youth ranks. They had 0 gold medals last year after 5 in 2017. If next year (2020) plays out like the year after their big Euro Juniors in 2017 did, the Italians are going to win a lot of medals in Tokyo.

MEDALS AFTER 13 EVENTS RANK NAT TOTAL G S B TOTAL RNK BY TOTAL 1 ITALY 4 2 1 7 2 2 GERMANY 4 2 6 3 3 RUSSIA 2 4 5 11 1 4 SWITZERLAND 2 2 6 5 HUNGARY 1 2 3 4 6 SPAIN 1 1 8 7 GREAT BRITAIN 1 2 3 4 8 TURKEY 1 1 8 8 LITHUANIA 1 1 8 8 NETHERLANDS 1 1 8 11 FRANCE 2 2 6 12 BELARUS 1 1 8 12 CZECH REPUBLIC 1 1 8 12 SWEDEN 1 1 8 12 FINLAND 1 1 8 TOTAL 13 13 13 39

Russia, meanwhile, continues to show the best depth of the field. While their 2 gold medals doesn’t put them on pace to match their historic haul of 18 last year, the Russians have built a clear lead in the Points Trophy standing. The trophy standings offer points for each top 8 finish, and Russia is dominating, especially on the men’s side, where they’ve more-than-doubled their next-closest competitors (Germany).