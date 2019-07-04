2019 European Junior C’ships Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Championships Record – 53.52, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

GOLD – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 54.13

SILVER – Nikolai Zuev (RUS), 54.40

BRONZE – Jan Cejka (CZE), 54.47

Leading the men’s 100m free wire-to-wire was Italian Thomas Ceccon. The 18-year-old split 26.26/27.87 to top the podium in 54.13, slower than his bronze medal-winning performance 53.65 at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, but good enough to clinch gold here in Kazan.

Ceccon owns a PB of 53.60 in the event, which marked the only sub-54 second swimmer of the entire incoming field.

Runner-up tonight came in the form of Russia’s Nikolai Zuev, who hit the wall in 54.40, his fastest time by .41.

Czech Republic got on the board courtesy of Jan Cejka‘s bronze medal-worthy 54.47. That’s a big-time personal best for the 18-year-old, obliterating his previous lifetime fastest of 55.48 from just April of this year. He now sits just .15 away from the Czech National Record in this event.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 4:03.57, Ajna Kesely (HUN), 2018

Championships Record – 4:05.89, Ajna Kesely (HUN), 2018

GOLD – Isabel Gose (GER), 4:07.96

SILVER – Giulia Salin (ITA), 4:10.13

BRONZE – Yana Kurtseva (RUS), 4:10.26

Shining on this European Junior Championships stage was 17-year-old Isabel Gose of Germany, the teen who simply dominated this women’s 400m free tonight.

Hitting the wall in 4:07.96, the German produced the only sub-4:10 time of the field. That’s a huge feat for the teen, as Gose’s previous PB sat at 4:10.00 exactly, so she knocked over 2 seconds off of that career-fastest with this one swim. Her time establishes a new German Age Record for 17-year-olds as well.

Gose was silver medalist in this event at last year’s edition of the competition, clocking a silver medal-worthy time of 4:11.01, so she has made major strides in this race within just one year. Look for her in the women’s 100m free final and mixed 4x100m medley relay later in the session.

Last night’s 800m freestyle gold medalist Giulia Salin got her hands on the wall in 4:10.13 for runner-up this tie around, while Russia’s Yana Kurtseva finished just .13 out of silver in 4:10.26. Salin’s PB was 4:12.54 entering this meet, while Kurseva had never been faster than 4:13.14, so they both put up some terrific efforts to land on the podium.

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 48.04, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Championships Record – 48.48, Daniil Izotov (RUS), 2009

Top 8: Matthew Richards (GBR), 49.50 Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR), 49.55 Robin Hanson (SWE), 49.59 Stefano Nicetto (ITA), 49.80 Jacob Whittle (GBR), 49.97 Aleksandr Shichegolev (RUS), 49.98 Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 50.01 Filip Orlicz (POL), 50.01



Men’s sprinting in Great Britain appears to be in good hands, with 2 of the top 8 men in this 100m free stemming from the nation. Leading the pack is Age Group Record holder for 16-year-olds Matthew Richards, with the man knocking .51 off of his newly-minted PB of 49.91 from this morning.

Hitting the wall tonight in a monster 49.50, Richards sits.05 ahead of Ukraine’s Vlayslave Bukhov, who produced 49.55 for the runner-up spot, with Sweden’s Robin Hanson also flanking Richards in tomorrow night’s final. Bukhov’s mark represents his first time ever under the 50-second threshold.

Making some noise as one of the youngest members of this competition was Jacob Whittle, Richards’ British teammate. Just 14-years-old, the Derventio Excel athlete snagged a sub-50 mark of his own in 49.97. That’s his first time ever doing so, with his previous PB resting at the 50.37 produced at this year’s British Championships. It was there that Whittle became the world’s fastest-ever 100m freestyler at his age, which he just crushed once again here.

Of note, Italy’s Ceccon was supposed to race in tonight’s final, but wound up not swiming after his 100m back gold. This was disappointing to fans hoping to see a quality follow-up to his exciting 48.17 split on Italy’s 4x100m freestyle relay that won silver last night.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 2:06.71 (target time)

Championships Record – 2:08.55, Emese Kovacs (HUN), 2007

GOLD – Blanka Berecz (HUN), 2:09.80

SILVER – Fanni Fabian (HUN), 2:09.97

BRONZE – Laura Lahtinen (FIN) 2:11.14

Reigning 200m fly European Junior Champion Blanka Berecz of Hungary successfully defended her title, although it was probably closer than the 17-year-old would have liked.

After taking the top seed after both prelims and finals, Berecz’s teammate Fanni Fabian almost stole the show, finishing just .17 behind Berecz. Berecz took the gold in 2:09.80, a new PB by .10, and Fabian produced a lifetime best of 2:09.97 for silver.

Fabian’s previous PB was the 2:12.19 produced just this past March at the Hungarian Junior Chmpionapiosns.

For Finnish swimmer Laura Lahtinen, the teen’s 2:11.14 bronze medal-worthy outing here in Kazan now sits less than half a second off of the senior national record of 2:10.89.

MEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 1:59.50 (target time)

Championships Record – 1:59.17, Tom Dean (GBR), 2018

Top 8: Leon Marchand (FRA), 2:00.66 Ron Polonsky (ISR), 2:01.32 Apostolos Papastamos (GRE), 2:01.79 Gal Cohen Groumi (ISR), 2:01.87 Noe Ponti (SUI), 2:01.89 Danil Zaytsev (RUS), 2:01.98 Clement Bidard (FRA), 2:02.04 Sergei Isaev (RUS), 2:02.20



We’re still awaiting our first sub-2:00 200m IMer here in Kazan, as Frenchman Leon Marchand clocked 2:00.66 to take the top seed out of tonight’s semi-final. As a reminder, the #1 seed Ceccon scratched this event, as did #5 seed Gabor Zombori of Hungary, #7 seed Maksim Fofanov of Russia and #14 seed Mark Torok of Hungary.

In the hunt, though are 2 Israelis in the form of Ron Polonsky, who punched the wall in 2:01.32, while his teammate Gal Cohen Groumi followed in 4th in 2:01.87.

Greek athlete Apostolos Papastamos sits as the 3rd seed in 2:01.79, while the top swimmer of the morning and 50m fly gold medalist here form last night, Noe Ponti, is lurking as the 5th seed in 2:1.89.

Russia’s Danil Zaytsev shouldn’t be ignored, as he took bronze in this event at the 2018 edition of these Championships.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 53.61, Freya Anderson (GBR), 2018

Championships Record – 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 2015

GOLD – Isabel Gose (GER), 54.86

SILVER – Maya Tobehn (GER), 55.21

BRONZE – Aleksandra Sabitova (RUS), 55.38

Despite a relatively short turnaround time after her 400m freestyle gold medal earlier in this session, 17-year-old Gose of Germany pulled out the double and got the gold in this 100m free as well.

Punching a winning effort of 54.86, Gose surpassed her previous personal best of 55.65 entering this meet, as well as smashed her 55.08 newly0minted career-fastest produced in last night’s semi-final. As such, this Gose’s first outing under the 55-second barrier.

Her teammate Maya Tobehn was right behind in 55.21 to give Germany a 1-2 punch, while Russia’s Aleksandra Sabitova collected bronze in 55.38.

