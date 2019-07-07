Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Artem Selin’s European Junior Record in the 50 Free

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The LEN began posting race videos from the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships, which was full of record-setting swims and other highlights, only on Saturday, the second-to-last day of the meet. That means we don’t have race videos from, for example, Isabel Gose’s 400 free-100 free-mixed medley triple.

But, some of the other biggest races from the meet did make their way on to the organization’s YouTube Channel here. That includes arguably the highlight of the entire meet, the 21.83 in the 50 free by Germany’s Artem Selin, and the British Age Record (and fastest swim by a Brit in 2019) from Kayla van der Merwe (1:07.12).

Artem Selin breaks European Junior Record in men’s 50 free: 21.83

Kayla van der Merwe wins 100 breaststroke in 1:07.12 – a new British Age Record:

Full Day 4 afternoon finals:

Full Day 5 Afternoon Finals:

Dcswim

Selim the Magnificent

2 minutes ago
Observer

Quick!

12 seconds ago

