Italy’s Ceccon Stakes Claim On Men’s 1Free To Open Euro Jrs Day 2 Prelims

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2019 European Junior Championships has several thrilling races brewing, as evidenced by this morning’s quick swims. Entering this morning’s heats, Italy has a slight lead in the overall medal table, but Switzerland already has 2 gold medals to its credit, with the 2018 European Championships team leader Russia lurking in the distance with a loaded arsenal ready to pounce.

This morning in the men’s 100m free, Italy’s Thomas Ceccon staked his claim on the event with a solid AM swim of 49.60. The 18-year-old threw down a massive 48.17 split on the men’s silver medal-winning 4x100m free relay last night, so we know the multi-Youth Olympic Games medalist has more in the tank.

Behind him this morning was Matthew Richards, the British free and fly ace who already matched Ben Proud’s Age Record in the men’s 50m fly in yesterday’s prelims. Although he missed out on that event’s final, the 16-year-old is ready to make his mark on this 100m free event, snagging the 2nd seed in a new lifetime best of 49.91.

Richards’ time overtakes his previous British Age Record of 49.98 hit at the British Championships earlier.

Also among the men moving on to tonight’s semi-final include Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland, the man who nailed a new Senior Swiss Record en route to gold in the 400m free.

Swedish standout Robin Hanson, one of SwimSwam’s Euro Juniors to watch here, is ranked 10th, while 14-year-old Jacob Whittle cruised to the 11th seed in 50.65. For Whittle, the 14-year-old crushed a prelims split yesterday of 49.79 with a .62 takeover on the British 4x100m free relay, so the man is on a mission to keep the momentum going here.

There are 4 women clustered at the top of the 400m free coming out of today’s heats, led by Germany’s 4x100m free top performer from last night, Isabel Gose. The 17-year-old clocked a 400m morning time of 4:14.12 to hold a .16 advantage over last night’s 800m free gold medalist Giulia Salin, who touched in 4:14.28.

Just one man dipped under the 2:00 threshold in the men’s 200m fly this morning, represented by Czech Republic’s Adam Hloben. The 18-year-old powered his way to the #1 seed in 1:58.72.

But it’s early, with 2 more rounds to go for the top swimmer entering this meet on the start lists, Russia’s Egor Pavlov, to surge ahead. He owns the quickest personal best of the field by well of 2 seconds in 1:56.81.

British teen Edward Mildred already smashed his own personal best of 2:01.65 to rocket up from 15th entering the meet to claim the 4th seed, so keep an eye on this hungry athlete.

