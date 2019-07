Campionati Europei Juniores Kazan: Benedetta Pilato Abbassa Il Record 100Ra Rag

2019 European Junior C’ships Age Record Round-Up For Day 5 Take a look at the various national age records that went down on the final night of competition of the 2019 European Junior Championships.

WATCH: Artem Selin’s European Junior Record in the 50 Free 17-year old Artem Selin swam one of the fastest U18 50 frees in history on Sunday at the European Junior Swimming Championships.