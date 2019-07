EuroJunior Kazan: Batterie Day1-Primati Personali Per Crispino-Tomasi-Pasquino

Italy’s Pilato Produces First Euro Junior C’ships Record On Day 1 Prelims Italy’s 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato knocked down the first meet record of the 2019 European Junior Championships, taking the top spot in the 50m breast.

Vaskina, Sorokina Scratch Day 1 Prelims of Euro Juniors Start lists are showing a handful of high-seed day 1 scratches at the European Junior Championships, including Russians Anastasiia Sorokina and Daria Vaskina.

Top 10 Women To Watch At 2019 European Junior Championships Anastasiya Shkurdai of Belarus is one of our top 10 females to watch at this year’s European Junior Swimming Championships.

Top 10 Men To Watch At 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships A host of top-performing teens are lined up to compete at the 2019 European Junior Championships, including breakthrough Brit Matt Richards.