Selecting Metrics to Complement Goals

Each swimmer has their own unique set of objectives. The key is to break them down into specific, actionable steps that can be measured over time.

The 3 main types of goals to set for a successful season are outcome, performance, and process goals. Here are the metrics to monitor for each type of goal, to ensure you’re on the right track towards success.

Outcome Goals

Outcome goals are your desired end result. They are the longer term, big picture milestones you aim to achieve for the season/year.

Once you’ve set your outcome goals, keep track of:

Personal bests How did your times change compared to the start of the season? Did you beat a personal best at practice or in a meet?

Competition results Did you hit your target times? Break a record? Win a medal?



These results are typically out of your control, as there are external factors at play. What you do have control over is the way you go about accomplishing your outcome goals.

Performance Goals

Performance goals are the benchmarks that track specific progress throughout the season. They ultimately bring you closer to your outcome goals.

For performance goals on improving stroke technique / form, track:

Distance per Stroke

Stroke Index

Stroke Count

For performance goals on improving stroking speed, track:

Stroke Rate

Breath Count

For performance goals on improving transitions, track:

Turn Time

Time Underwater

One way to track performance goals is to set specific targets for each metric. For instance, aiming to swim with a DPS of 1.1 in fly, or staying underwater for at least 3 seconds off each wall. Or, you can monitor trends in each metric to make sure you are making progress.

Process Goals

Process goals are achieved through the actual execution of training plans. They are the steps you take on a daily basis that lead towards you performance and outcome goals.

Process goals will be highly personal – as are every other type of goal – but these are the daily targets you are solely responsible for accomplishing.

Keeping track of your personal goals will help keep you engaged in the entire training process, so you can stay motivated and accountable towards your own success

Check out TritonWear’s Resource Library for more tips on becoming a faster swimmer.

Courtesy: TritonWear, a SwimSwam partner.