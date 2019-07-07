2019 European Junior C’ships Age Record Round-Up For Day 5

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Entry List
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
The 2019 European Junior Championships wrapped up in Kazan, Russia tonight, but not before numerous National Age Records bit the dust from around the continent over the course of the 5 days.
Each day we’ve kept track of the individual national age records of which we’re aware. The following list includes those that we were able to note from day 5. Let me know of any additional swims clearing a record in the comments.
- Jacob Whittle, British Age Record for 14-year-olds in 50 free
- Entering these Championships in Kazan, Whittle already held the Age Record in the sprint event with the 23.63 he produced at this year’s British Championships. This morning, Whittle fired off a lifetime best of 23.52 in the 50m free to ultimately finish 21st out of the heats.
- Artem Selin, German Age Record for 17-year-olds in 50 free
- Taking the 50m free title here in an impressive display of speed was 17-year-old Artem Selin. Selin fired off a winning mark of 21.83 to produce the only sub-22 second time of the field and log a new German Age Record. That time also fell just .02 shy of the German National Record, but checks-in as the European Junior Record.
- Apostolos Papastamos, Pan-Hellenic Adolescent Record in 400m IM
- Coming close to the Greek National Record in the men’s 400m IM was Apostolos Papastamos, the man who doubled up on the IM events with the 400m victory tonight. Clocking a time of 4:15.78, Papastamos won gold and earned a new Pan-Hellenic Adolescent Record.
- Leon Marchand, French Age Record in 400m IM
- Taking bronze in the men’s 400m IM was French powerhouse Leon Marchand, the teen who has been crushing age records left and right. Tonight he collected 3rd place in a time of 4:17.22, a time that hacked over 2 seconds off of his previous PB of 4:19.41.
- Matt Richards, British Age Record in 200 Free
- Coming down to the touch, the men’s 200m free race tonight was one of the most thrilling of the entire competition. Richards, Sweden’s Robin Hanson and Swiss 400m free champ here Antonio Djakovic were all neck-and-neck heading into the wall but it was Hanson who touched first in the 200m free in 1:46.93. Right behind him, Richards clocked 1:47.23 to mark his first-ever time under 1:48 and lower his own British Age Record for 16-year-olds.
- Kenzo Simons, Dutch Junior Record in 50 Free
- The 18-year-old came in as the top-seeded swimmer in the men’s 50m sprint, but Simons fell just short, settling for silver behind Selin’s monstrous effort. Simons’ time of 22.10 for silver checks-in as a new Dutch Junior Record, however, taking over his 22.20 from the semi-finals.
- Caspar Corbeau, Dutch Junior Record in 100 Breast
- Corbeau took his 3rd breaststroke medal of the meet, reaping silver in the 100m breast tonight to go with his 200m breast silver and 50m bronze. The University of Texas-bound Corbeau produced a lifetime best of 1:00.93 in last night’s semi-finals. That lowered his own Junior Record of 1:01.81 from last year’s Youth Olympic Games, but also his 1:01.60 from prelims. Tonight he charged to a time of 1:00.84 to take things down even further.
- Eoin Corby, Irish Junior Record in 100 Breast
- 17-year-old Corby lowered his Junior Record to 1:0188 in the prelims to an even quicker 1:01.25 in last night’s semi-finals of the men’s 100m breast. Flashforward to tonight and the man registered a new lifetime best of 1:01.05 to take 4th place overall.
- Kayla Van Der Merwe, British Age Record for 17-year-olds in 100 Breast
- Splitting 31.76/35.36, Van Der Merwe took her 100m breast out fast and simply held on for dear life to hit the wall in a mega new personal best of 1:07.12. Van Der Merwe’s semi-final time of 1:07.96 last night represented the Brit’s first time ever under the 1:08 barrier, with her outing surpassing the 1:08.04 British Age Record for 16-year-olds held by Olympian Siobhan-Marie O’Connor since 2012. With her 1:07.12 gold tonight, Van Der Merwe becomes the 5th fastest British female ever in the event.
- Benedetta Pilato, Italian Junior Record in 100 Breast
- Beating her 1:08.74 from the Sette Colli Trophy just weeks ago, 14-year-old Pilato produced a new Italian Junior Record tonight of 1:08.22. That rendered the teen in 5th place overall, although she won gold in the 50m breast earlier. She’ll be competing in Gwangju in that fast and furious event.
Leave a Reply