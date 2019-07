Italia D’Oro Agli Europei Juniores Con Cocconcelli E Ceccon Bronzo Biasibetti

Germany’s New Wunderkind Isabel Gose Breaks Championship Record for 5th Gold 2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia LCM Meet Site Entry…

2019 European Junior Swimming Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap After winning the 100 and 400 frees already, Germany’s Isabel Gose has a chance for 2 more medals, in the 50 and 200 freestyles, on Saturday.

16-Year Old Anastasiya Shkurdai Breaks Euro Jr Champs and Belarusian Records Anastasiya Shkurdai, at only 16, broke her own Championship and Belarusian National Records in the 100 fly in Saturday’s final.

Jan Cejka Smashes Czech Record in Euro Juniors Final of 200 Back 2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia LCM Meet Site Entry…