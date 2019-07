EuroJunior Kazan: Giulia Salin Oro 1500 SL-I Risultati Del Day3

2019 European Junior Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap A host of intense finals for both men and women are about to go down in Kazan on day 3 of the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships.

Boecekler Produces 3rd Turkish National Record Of Euro Jr C’ships Finishing with the silver medal in tonight’s women’s 1500m freestyle, Turkish standout Beril Boecekler produced a new National Record in the event.

15-Year-Old Gorbenko Clocks Israeli National Record In 50 Back 15-year-old Anastasya Gorbenko fired off a new Israeli National Record in the women’s 50m back tonight at the European Junior Championships.

Anastasiya Shkurdai Lowers Euro Junior Meet Record In 100 Fly Belarusian Anastasiya Shkurdai broke the European Junior Championship Record in the women’s 100 fly semi-finals in a time of 58.20.