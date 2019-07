EuroJunior: Benedetta Pilato Oro E Record-Gaetani Sfiora Il Record Jr-Risultati

Noe Ponti Downs 50 Fly Swiss, Meet Records At European Juniors Noe Ponti took down both the Swiss National and European Junior Championship Records en route to winning the men’s 50 fly in Kazan.

2019 European Junior Championships Day 1 Finals Live Recap Swiss freestyle ace Antonio Djakovic is gunning for his first European Junior Championships title, seeded #3 in tonight’s final of the men’s 400m freestyle.

Antonio Djakovic Lowers Swiss National Record In 400 Free At Euro Juniors Antonio Djakovic lowered the Swiss National Record en route to victory in the men’s 400 free at the European Junior Championships.

Alba Vazquez Lowers European Junior Meet Record In 400 IM Alba Vazquez of Spain took down the European Junior Championship 400 IM Record in a time of 4:40.64, lowering the 10-year-old mark of 4:40.88.

Italy’s Pilato Produces First Euro Junior C’ships Record On Day 1 Prelims Italy’s 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato knocked down the first meet record of the 2019 European Junior Championships, taking the top spot in the 50m breast.

EuroJunior Kazan: Batterie Day1-Primati Personali Per Crispino-Tomasi-Pasquino CAMPIONATO EUROPEO JUNIORES 2019 – KAZAN Kazan (RUS) – Aquatics Palace 03-07 Luglio 2019 sito web Regolamento Convocati Italiani Swimswam…

Campionato Europeo Juniores: Pilato Già Record-Live Stream E Report Completo CAMPIONATO EUROPEO JUNIORES 2019 – KAZAN Kazan (RUS) – Aquatics Palace 03-07 Luglio 2019 sito web Regolamento Convocati Italiani Swimswam…