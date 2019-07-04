Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Asia Seidt Breaks 200 Back WUGs Record During Semifinals

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

During the semis of the women’s 200 back, Kentucky swimmer Asia Seidt broke the World University Games record with a 2:08.81.

After putting up a 2:09.90 to qualify second into semifinals, Seidt showed no signs of stopping as she crushed her semifinal heat. Her time took down Stephanie Proud’s 2009 record of 2:08.91. Taking second into the final was prelims leader Lisa Bratton, who gained two-tenths from this morning to post a 2:09.29. Bratton’s lifetime best is a 2:08.20 from 2016 Trials while her 2018 best is a 2:08.37.

Seidt’s record-breaking time is a tenth under her former lifetime best of 2:08.91 from the 2018 Columbus PSS, which was tied with the 2009 record. Seidt now ranks 14th in the world this year right ahead of Bratton’s 2:09.09 from prelims.

Her time is now the 4th-fastest American time this year behind Isabelle Stadden, Hali Flickinger, Kathleen Baker, and Regan Smith. Seidt also maintains her 16th position on the all-time American performers list.

