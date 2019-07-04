Great Britain Appeals 400 IM Final; Results Unofficial Until Decision Made

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Giusy Cisale contributed to this report.

Women’s 400 IM – Final

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Meet Record: 4:34.40, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017

Podium (unofficial)

Team Great Britain has filed an appeal with International University Sports Federation (FISU) on behalf of Abbie Wood who missed the final of the women’s 400 IM on Thursday night. Wood had qualified second out of the morning prelims, going 4:42.65 to win her heat. In the final, Wood was present along with the seven other finalists and, according to eyewitnesses, took her place on the block.

What happened next is unclear. Wood claims not to have heard the command “Take your mark.” Other swimmers have said the starter did give the command, but that it wasn’t very loud. They all claim to have heard the beep, however, and with it, they were off. When they hit the water, it was immediately obvious there was a swimmer missing from lane 5; Wood was standing on her block.

A brief video, where Wood can be seen left on the blocks after everyone else starts, and where the recall signal can be heard, is below:

The race turned out to be a three-way battle among USA’s Makayla Sargent and Evie Pfeifer and Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato. Sargent won with a PB of 4:37.95, while Pfeifer just touched out Cusinato for second place.

According to SwimSwam’s Giusy Cisale, who was on deck and witnessed the entire episode, Wood was on the block in the starting position but didn’t hear the “take your mark” command. All the other swimmers had successful starts. Meet officials have offered to allow Wood the opportunity to swim the race as a timed final, but the Great Britain coaching staff do not want her to swim alone.

While FISU has yet to make an official ruling, we expect an answer tomorrow morning. If Team GBR’s only acceptable outcome is to reswim the entire final but the other seven swimmers refuse, it seems likely that FISU will certify the results as swum.