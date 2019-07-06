Katharine Berkoff Downs WUG 100 Back Record in Prelims with 59.57

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semi-final

World Record – 58.00, Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018

Meet Record – 59.57 Katharine Berkoff (USA), 2019

Katharine Berkoff of the United States broke the World University Games record in the women’s 100 back on Saturday, swimming the best time of her career in morning prelims. In the last heat, she went 59.57 to take .26 off the meet record of 59.83 set by Anastasia Zueva (RUS) in 2013. She also took .02 off her personal best of 59.59, which she had swum last summer in a swim-off at Junior Pan Pacific Championships. That performance set the Junior Pan Pacs record.

On Saturday night in Napoli, Berkoff cranked a 59.82 in the second semi-final. While just off her morning meet record, she was still the only sub-minute backstroker in the field and will swim in lane 4 in Sunday night’s final. Berkoff has been working on her up-front speed, as can be seen in the progression below. Out nearly 6/10 faster than in her record-breaking swim of the morning, she came home about 8/10 slower. If she can hang on in tomorrow night’s final, Berkoff will approach 59-flat.

2018 Jr Pan Pacs (prelims) 2019 WUGS (prelims) 2019 WUGS (semi-finals) First 50 29.25 29.14 28.58 Second 50 30.34 30.43 31.24 Final time 59.59 59.57 59.82

Berkoff, who will be a freshman at North Carolina State University in the fall, now ranks #13 on the all-time list of American in the 100 backstroke:

58.00 – Baker, Kathleen – 2018 Summer Nationals 58.33 – Franklin, Missy – 2012 Olympic Games 58.45 – Smith, Regan – 2019 IN ISI Counsilman Classic 58.73 – Smoliga, Olivia – 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series #3 – Richmond 58.94 – Hall, Natalie – 2008 Olympic Games 59.10 – Bootsma, Rachel – USA Olympic Team Trials 59.11 – McGregory, Hayley – 2008 U. S. Open 59.12 – Bacon, Phoebe – 2018 Summer Nationals 59.27 – Pelton, Elizabeth – 2013 USA National Champs 59.37 – Bilquist, Amy – U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming 59.40 – Stevens, Hannah – UMiz Invite 59.43 – DeLoof, Ali – 2017 Arena Pro Swim Mesa 59.57 – Berkoff, Katharine – 2019 World University Games 59.58 – Adams, Claire – 2015 U.S. National Champs

Berkoff now ranks 9th in the world for 2019: