Katharine Berkoff Downs WUG 100 Back Record in Prelims with 59.57

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semi-final

  • World Record – 58.00, Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018
  • Meet Record – 59.57 Katharine Berkoff (USA), 2019

Katharine Berkoff of the United States broke the World University Games record in the women’s 100 back on Saturday, swimming the best time of her career in morning prelims. In the last heat, she went 59.57 to take .26 off the meet record of 59.83 set by Anastasia Zueva (RUS) in 2013. She also took .02 off her personal best of 59.59, which she had swum last summer in a swim-off at Junior Pan Pacific Championships. That performance set the Junior Pan Pacs record.

On Saturday night in Napoli, Berkoff cranked a 59.82 in the second semi-final. While just off her morning meet record, she was still the only sub-minute backstroker in the field and will swim in lane 4 in Sunday night’s final. Berkoff has been working on her up-front speed, as can be seen in the progression below. Out nearly 6/10 faster than in her record-breaking swim of the morning, she came home about 8/10 slower. If she can hang on in tomorrow night’s final, Berkoff will approach 59-flat.

  2018 Jr Pan Pacs (prelims) 2019 WUGS (prelims) 2019 WUGS (semi-finals)
First 50 29.25 29.14 28.58
Second 50 30.34 30.43 31.24
Final time 59.59 59.57 59.82

Berkoff, who will be a freshman at North Carolina State University in the fall, now ranks #13 on the all-time list of American in the 100 backstroke:

  1. 58.00 – Baker, Kathleen – 2018 Summer Nationals
  2. 58.33 – Franklin, Missy – 2012 Olympic Games
  3. 58.45 – Smith, Regan – 2019 IN ISI Counsilman Classic
  4. 58.73 – Smoliga, Olivia – 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series #3 – Richmond
  5. 58.94 – Hall, Natalie – 2008 Olympic Games
  6. 59.10 – Bootsma, Rachel – USA Olympic Team Trials
  7. 59.11 – McGregory, Hayley – 2008 U. S. Open
  8. 59.12 – Bacon, Phoebe – 2018 Summer Nationals
  9. 59.27 – Pelton, Elizabeth – 2013 USA National Champs
  10. 59.37 – Bilquist, Amy – U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming
  11. 59.40 – Stevens, Hannah – UMiz Invite
  12. 59.43 – DeLoof, Ali – 2017 Arena Pro Swim Mesa
  13. 59.57 – Berkoff, Katharine – 2019 World University Games
  14. 59.58 – Adams, Claire – 2015 U.S. National Champs

Berkoff now ranks 9th in the world for 2019:

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KylieCAN
MASSE
04/03
58.16
2Regan
SMITH		USA58.4506/15
3Taylor
RUCK		CAN58.5504/03
4Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA58.7304/12
5Margherita
PANZIERA		ITA58.9204/04
6Kathleen
BAKER		USA59.0503/22
7Minna
ATHERTON		AUS59.2006/10
8Kaylee
McKEOWN		AUS59.2806/10
9Fu
YUANHUI		CHN59.5806/15
9Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN59.5805/12
View Top 51»

