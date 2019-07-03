Practice + Pancakes: Michael Andrew Goes Surfing, Trains Overspeed

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Ever since Michael Andrew told SwimSwam that he’s mostly been doing 25’s and surfing as his training this year, I think it’s safe to say most people were curious as to what that actually looked like. Well, we were so curious that we went to down Encinitas to find out. Less than a week out from Andrew leaving for the World Champs training camp in Singapore, we caught him on a normal training day.

I joined the family for breakfast after Michael had already swam in the morning, and then we hit the beach. The break that the Andrew’s surf at is a 10 minute walk from their condo in Encinitas, and it doesn’t get much more dreamy. While Michael, Michaela, and Peter all hit the boards, I dawned a wetsuit and filmed them catching waves for about an hour. I’ll be honest: after that first hour of getting pounded by waves, I was bushed. Michael was out there for at least another 2-3 hours, so you can see where his endurance is coming from.

For his third workout of the day, Michael and Peter drove down to the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, their usual training spot. After warming up, Michael swam 14 fast efforts:

10x 15 sprint, 35 EZ (5rds w fins, 5 without)

4x 25’s off the blocks, times were as follows:

Free #1: 9.29

Free #2: 9.17

Fly: 9.27

Back: 10.34