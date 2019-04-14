Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Breaks Down 1:57 200 IM (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: Michael Phelps- 1:56.32

TOP 3

  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 1:57.49
  2. Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:59.02
  3. Josh Prenot (Cal) – 2:00.70

Michael Andrew put together the best swim of his life by a huge margin, coming back with a 30.00 to clock a 1:57.49. His old best was a 1:59.12 from 2017. He was 24.50 going out, then 29.70 on back, 33.29 on breast, and nearly breaking 30 coming home. He now moves from 18th to 9th on the U.S. all-time performers list in this event.

Athens Bulldogs’ Chase Kalisz was 1:59.02 for 2nd, with Cal’s Josh Prenot hitting a 2:00.70 for 3rd. Caeleb Dressel, who was home in the fastest free split (29.03), took 4th in 2:01.72.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jabroni Pepperoni

What is his obsession with it being his last meet as a 19 year old?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!