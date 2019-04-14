Michael Andrew Breaks Down 1:57 200 IM (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: Michael Phelps- 1:56.32

TOP 3

Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 1:57.49 Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldogs) – 1:59.02 Josh Prenot (Cal) – 2:00.70

Michael Andrew put together the best swim of his life by a huge margin, coming back with a 30.00 to clock a 1:57.49. His old best was a 1:59.12 from 2017. He was 24.50 going out, then 29.70 on back, 33.29 on breast, and nearly breaking 30 coming home. He now moves from 18th to 9th on the U.S. all-time performers list in this event.

Athens Bulldogs’ Chase Kalisz was 1:59.02 for 2nd, with Cal’s Josh Prenot hitting a 2:00.70 for 3rd. Caeleb Dressel, who was home in the fastest free split (29.03), took 4th in 2:01.72.