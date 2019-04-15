Smoliga Takes Over PSS Lead, Andrew Leads Richmond Money Earners

019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Olivia Smoliga rocketed to the top of the 2019 Pro Swim Series chase for the $10,000 bonus with a big 100 back in Richmond. Meanwhile Michael Andrew led all money-earners to crack $20,000 in winnings for the series so far.

Smoliga’s 58.73 100 backstroke win netted her 968 FINA points – surpassing the 946-point swim from Kathleen Baker in Des Moines (a 59.17) for the top FINA points swim on the series so far. Smoliga is now in line for the series title, which comes with a $10,000 bonus.

Katie Ledecky jumped to 3rd among women with a 943-point 800 free, and her 938-point 400 free sits in a tie for 4th overall.

Not much changed on the men’s side. No one surpassed Ryan Murphy‘s 927-point 100 back from Knoxville, nor Will Licon‘s 927-point 200 breast from Des Moines. Murphy would currently win the tiebreak as his second-best swim is much higher in FINA points than Licon’s.

The top men’s swim in Richmond was a 14:57.15 in the 1500 free from Anton Ipsen. That ranks 5th among male swims this series.

The top prelims swims from each meet earn $1500 bonuses. This time around, they went to Katharine Berkoff (918 points in the 100 back) and Tate Jackson (880 points in the 100 free).

Andrew won three golds and a silver in Richmond for a total of $6500. He’s up to $20,000 in winnings so far this tour.

The SwimSquads relay, which pays out $2000 in prize money spread out between as many as eight athletes, was cancelled in Richmond.

Prize Money System

The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.

Individual Events (including stroke 50s)

1st: $1500

2nd: $1000

3rd: $500

Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)

$1500

SwimSquad Relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times

Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)

$10,000

Top Swim Series Leaders

The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders. New swims are in bold:

Women:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet 1 Olivia Smoliga 968 58.73 100 Back Richmond 2 Kathleen Baker 946 59.17 100 Back Des Moines 3 Katie Ledecky 943 8:14.24 800 Free Richmond 4 Olivia Smoliga 938 59.35 100 Back Des Moines 4 Katie Ledecky 938 4:01.50 400 Free Richmond

Men:

Rank Athlete FINA Points Time Event Meet 1 Ryan Murphy 927 53.17 100 Back Knoxville 1 Will Licon 927 2:09.90 200 Breast Des Moines 3 Nic Fink 926 2:09.93 200 Breast Des Moines 4 Josh Prenot 925 2:09.96 200 Breast Knoxville 5 Anton Ipsen 915 14:57.15 1500 Free Richmond

*Murphy remains the leader based on his superior FINA points total in his second-best swim, a 911-point 100 back in Richmond.

Full Money Lists

Note: the following list tracks “money earned,” though not necessarily “money received.” Athletes maintaining amateurism for high school or NCAA swimming have restrictions on how much prize money they can accept.