Racing In Kenneth To’s Memory, Hong Kong Swimmers Produce National Records

62nd Festival of Sport (Hong Kong) – Time Trials

Saturday, April 13th & Sunday, April 14th

Hong Kong Sports Institute Swimming Pool

LCM

Results

There was a solemn tone cast over the two-day Festival of Sport Time Trials in Hong Kong, as athletes, fans and coaches had recently-deceased elite swimmer Kenneth To on their minds. 26-year-old To passed away suddenly while training in Florida, but was Hong Kong’s Olympic hopeful for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

In his stead, swimmers raced for To, dedicating swims to the once-Australian national team member who then inspired people in his own home land. Cheuk Ming-ho was one such swimmer, who snapped the Hong Kong national record in the men’s 400m free over the weekend.

Winning the race in 3:53.05, the 16-year-old beat out his own previous lifetime best and NR time of 3:55.13 set at the Asian Games last year. His 3:53.05 performance also dipped under the FINA B cut for the World Championships.

Post-race, Ming-ho stated, “Making the Olympic A standard for Hong Kong was Kenneth’s biggest wish and it’s very unfortunate [that he was unable to reach it].