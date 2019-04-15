British National Record Holder Imogen Clark Withdraws From 50 Breast

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In an event-impacting turn of events, British national record holder Imogen Clark has announced she is withdrawing from the women’s 50m breaststroke event due to injury. She is already omitted from the just-published final event-by-event start lists from British Swimming, but had been slotted as the top seed in the 50m with a time of 30.04 she produced at the 2018 European championships.

Per her Instagram, Clark states, “Gutted to say that I have pulled out of the 50m breaststroke tomorrow night at World Trials due to a spinal injury that happened only 12 days ago. I’m looking to rehabilitate as much as possible so I can compete in the 100m on Sunday. Wishing all the girls the best of luck for tomorrow!”

Her absence will leave Loughborough’s Sarah Vasey as the woman to beat, but Stockport Metro’s Katie Matts, Guildford City’s Tatiana Belonogoff and South Ayrshire’s Katie Robertson will be in hot pursuit.