British Swimming Announces 25-Strong Line-up For 2019 World Championships

Commenting on the selections for the 2019 edition, British Swimming National Performance Director, Spice, said:

“We had another great British Championships in Glasgow where we saw some exceptional individual performances from our established group of senior swimmers. In particular Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty, James Wilby, Max Litchfield and Ross Murdoch continued to show their class. And of course, who could forget the brilliant 1500m Freestyle swim from Dan Jervis that had everybody on their feet and really set the Championships alight.

“The selectors were also pleased to see that some younger athletes have grabbed the opportunity that we gave them at last year’s Europeans to step up and make this team. We saw superb lifetime bests from Luke Greenbank, Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin and Jess Fullalove, that really built on those performances from last year. As we look towards Tokyo, the challenge now for the whole team is to move this on in the summer and swim a season’s best under the spotlights in Gwangju.”

With a top 12 finish in relay events securing a spot at next summer’s Olympic Games, Spice added:

“In terms of our discretionary selections, this year a key consideration was the need to qualify our relays for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, whilst resting those relay athletes that could have large schedules in Gwangju. Having said that, the stand out swim from this category was Laura Stephens in the 200m Butterfly, who just missed the World’s individual consideration time by 0.05%, so she fully deserves her inclusion.

“Now that the team is finalised we will head to a team preparation camp in June, with all athletes and staff getting together for two legs of the Mare Nostrum series in Canet and Barcelona. We have also been fortunate to secure our pre-World’s holding camp in Yokohama this year, which will also form a dress rehearsal for our preparations for Tokyo 2020.”

As an example of what discretionary selection means, McLay stated:

“I’m over the moon! This was one of my targets at the beginning of the season and the fact I’ve been able to achieve that shows that my hard work in the pool has paid off. I’m looking forward to going even faster at Worlds now and it gives me the confidence that the work I’m doing will carry forward to next year, which has always been the target.”

The British Swimming team for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju:

Adam Peaty, England, National Centre Loughborough

Dan Jervis, Wales, Swansea University

Max Litchfield, England, National Centre Loughborough

Duncan Scott, Scotland, University of Stirling

James Wilby, England, National Centre Loughborough

The athletes above gained selection after they won their event and achieved the qualification standard at the British Championships 2019 as per Table 1 of the selection policy.

Ben Proud, England, Plymouth Leander

Ross Murdoch, Scotland, University of Stirling

Luke Greenbank, England, National Centre Loughborough

James Guy, England, National Centre Bath

Georgia Davies, Wales, Loughborough University

Alys Thomas, Wales, Swansea University

Molly Renshaw, England, National Centre Loughborough

Freya Anderson, England, Ellesmere College

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, England, National Centre Bath

Aimee Willmott, England, University of Stirling

Tom Dean, England, National Centre Bath

Calum Jarvis, Wales, National Centre Bath

The athletes above gained selection after they achieved the consideration time as per Table 2 of the selection policy (individual and relay).

Cameron Kurle, England, National Centre Bath

Nick Pyle, England, Newcastle

Holly Hibbott, England, Stockport Metro

Georgia Coates, England, National Centre Bath

Scott McLay, Scotland, University of Stirling

Jess Fullalove, England, National Centre Bath

Anna Hopkin, England, Ealing

Laura Stephens, England, Plymouth Leander

The athletes above gained selection at the discretion of the GB Head Coach and National Performance Director. The criteria for these decisions included the need to qualify relay teams for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games; provision of relay cover and alternates to rest key athletes that have large schedules; potential to make the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team; individual performances over the last 12 months and performances at the 2019 British Swimming Championships.

Coaches selected to the British team for the 2019 World Championships:

Euan Dale, Millfield School

Jol Finck, National Centre Bath

Dave Hemmings, National Centre Loughborough

Mel Marshall, National Centre Loughborough

David McNulty, National Centre Bath

Steven Tigg, University of Stirling