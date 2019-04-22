2019 British Championships Medal Table Standings By Nationality

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Now that the 2019 British Swimming Championships have come to a close, we are taking a look at some of the data coming out of the 6-day meet. We published a post earlier that detailed the medal standings breakdown by club, which gave us some insight into the concentrations of podium athletes across the various sizes and locations of swimming hubs.

Perhaps not so outright enlightening, but still valuable, is the nation-by-nation medal breakdown among the medal winners. Sorting by number of gold medals, then by number of medals in total, England overwhelming led the charge with the most in each category.

Collecting 24 total golds, 25 silvers and 24 bronze medals, England led a siege, courtesy of its 2 biggest club winners of Loughborough Uni and Loughborough NC.

Wales was next in line, with 6 gold medals coming from just 3 athletes, each of whom pulled doubles. Georgia Davies took the women’s 50m and 100 backstroke, Alys Thomas won the women’s 100m and 200m fly, while Daniel Jervis topped the podium in the men’s 400m free and 1500m free.

Duncan Scott was a one-man show for Scotland, taking all 3 of the nation’s gold medals across his 100m free, 200m free and 200m IM victories. Ross Murdoch, Craig Benson, Kathleen Dawson and others helped add some hardware to the overall tally.