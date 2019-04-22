Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 British Championships Medal Table Standings By Club

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
  • Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
  • Live Results

The 2019 British Swimming Championships wrapped up last night in Glasgow and we’re anxiously awaiting the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. A few stars nailed their qualification times en route to gold and are guaranteed spots. These include Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott and Daniel Jervisfor example.

Other contenders for the line-up aren’t so clear, as is the case with James Guy, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Molly Renshaw.

Nevertheless, it’s fun to start looking at the statistics post-meet, including revealing the medal counts by club. Sorting the table below first by club with most number of golds, followed by another layer of total medals, Loughborough National Centre took home the team trophy. Capturing 8 golds in all, along with 3 silver and 3 bronze, the team raced their way to 14 medals in total.

University of Stirling was next in line in terms of team standings. Although they only nabbed 4 gold medals, with 3 of them belonging to snadout Scott, the team landed on the podium 16 times in all to sit behind Loughborough NC.

Rounding out the top 3 teams in terms of number of golds and then total medals was Bath National Centre, partly due to Guy’s 2 butterfly wins and a strong supporting cast of Tom Dean, Tom DerbyshireO’Connor and more.

Look for an additional post breaking down the medal table by nationalities.

Medal Standings at 2019 British Championships by Club:

Club Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals
Loughborough NC 8 3 3 14
University of Stirling 4 7 5 16
Bath NC 4 4 4 12
Loughborough University 4 3 3 10
Swansea University 4 1 1 6
Stockport Metro 2 3 5
Plymouth Leander 2 1 1 4
Ellesmere College 2 1 3
City of Leeds 2 1 3
City of Sheffield 1 2 3
Ealing 1 1 2
Edinburgh University 1 3 4
Newcastle 1 3 4
Guildford City 2 1 3
Poole 3 3
Millfield School 2 2
City of Leicester 2 2
Aberdeen Performance 1 1
City of Cardiff 1 1
City of Derby 1 1
City of Coventry 1 1
City of Manchester 1 1
Carnegie 1 1

Iain

Excellent illustration and interesting breakdown. University of Stirling mixing it up with the National Centres and Swansea standing out for Wales- but out with, for Wales and Scotland it is very poor reading.

