2019 British Championships Medal Table Standings By Club

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Live Results

The 2019 British Swimming Championships wrapped up last night in Glasgow and we’re anxiously awaiting the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. A few stars nailed their qualification times en route to gold and are guaranteed spots. These include Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott and Daniel Jervis, for example.

Other contenders for the line-up aren’t so clear, as is the case with James Guy, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Molly Renshaw.

Nevertheless, it’s fun to start looking at the statistics post-meet, including revealing the medal counts by club. Sorting the table below first by club with most number of golds, followed by another layer of total medals, Loughborough National Centre took home the team trophy. Capturing 8 golds in all, along with 3 silver and 3 bronze, the team raced their way to 14 medals in total.

University of Stirling was next in line in terms of team standings. Although they only nabbed 4 gold medals, with 3 of them belonging to snadout Scott, the team landed on the podium 16 times in all to sit behind Loughborough NC.

Rounding out the top 3 teams in terms of number of golds and then total medals was Bath National Centre, partly due to Guy’s 2 butterfly wins and a strong supporting cast of Tom Dean, Tom Derbyshire, O’Connor and more.

Look for an additional post breaking down the medal table by nationalities.

Medal Standings at 2019 British Championships by Club: