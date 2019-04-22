Brazil Announces Rosters for 2019 World Champs and Pan American Games

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)
- April 16th-21st, 2019
- Maria Lenk Aquatic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Now that the Brazil Trophy meet is officially done, Brazil has announced rosters for this summer’s big meets — the World Championships in Gwangju and the Pan American Games in Lima.
A total of 20 athletes will compete at Worlds and 35 at Pan American Games. Unlike countries like the United States, which uses totally separate rosters for Worlds and the Pan American Games (with occasional exceptions for relay-only swimmers), it appears that all of the swimmers on the roster for Brazil for Worlds are also on the roster for the Pan American Games. There will be a pretty short turnaround for these athletes, as the swimming competition in South Korea end July 28th, and swimming in Peru begins August 2nd for open water and the 4th for pool events.
Notably absent from the roster is 39-year old Nicholas Santos. The World Record holder in the short course meters 50 butterfly, who is swimming his best times in the event well past the age that most swimmers peak at, swam a 22.77 at the Brazil Championships, which ranks him 2nd in the world so far this season. Brazil did not, however, use 50 meter stroke races as selection events for Worlds.
One additional note – while CBDA seems to have stuck with its decision limiting World Championships coaches to Brazilian nationals who coach in Brazil, former Auburn coach Brett Hawke was named to the Pan American Games staff.
World Championships
Athletes
- Fernando Scheffer (200m and 400m free)
- Breno Correia (200m free and 100m free)
- Luiz Altamir Melo (200m free)
- João de Lucca (200m free)
- Marcelo Chierighini (50m and 100m free)
- Pedro Spajari (100m freestyle)
- Gabriel Santos (100m freestyle)
- Guilherme Guido (100m back)
- Vinicius Lanza (100m butterfly)
- Caio Pumputis (200m medley and 200m breaststroke)
- Brandonn Almeida (400m medley)
- Diogo Villarinho (1500m freestyle)
- Guilherme Costa (1500m free)
- João Gomes Júnior (100m breaststroke)
- Felipe Lima (100m breaststroke)
- Leonardo Santos (200m medley)
- Viviane Jungblut (800m and 1500m free)
- Etiene Medeiros (50m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle)
- Bruno Fratus (50m free)
- Leonardo de Deus (200m back)
- André Calvelo (4x100m free) (Alternate or prelims-only)
Coaches
- Paul Augusto – Corinthians
- Fernando Vanzella – Sesi-SP
- André Ferreira – Pinheiros
- Sérgio Marques – Mines Tennis Club
- Tiago Moreno – Pinheiros
Pan-American Games
Women
- Etiene Medeiros
- Giovanna Diamante
- Larissa Oliveira
- Daynara de Paula
- Viviane Jungblut
- Fernanda de Goeij
- Manuella Lyrio
- Maria Luiza Pessanha
- Aline Rodrigues
- Gabrielle Roncatto
- Bruna Leme
- Ana Marcela Cunha
- Lorrane Ferreira
- Jhennifer Conceição
- Pamela Souza
- Maria Eduarda Sumida
Men
- Marcelo Chierighini
- Bruno Fratus
- Caio Pumputis
- Guilherme Costa
- Fernando Scheffer
- Vinicius Lanza
- Miguel Leite
- Brandonn Almeida
- Guilherme Guido
- Felipe Lima
- João Luiz Gomes Jr.
- Diogo Villarinho
- Breno Correia
- Pedro Spajari
- Gabriel Santos
- Luiz Altamir Melo
- João de Lucca
- Leonardo Santos
Coaches
- Paul Augusto – Corinthians
- Fernando Vanzella – Sesi-SP
- André – Pinheiros
- Sérgio Marques – Mines Tennis Club
- Brett Hawke – Mines Tennis Club
What is 200m chest?
I always enjoy when a Google Translate artifact gets through these articles. That’s breaststroke.
My favorite though was the other day in the French National roundup Maxime Grousset made it through as “Maxime the Great” or some such.
Guilherme Costa will probably swim the 800m also on World, as he have the B Cut.. He had stomachache almost missed trials
Same for De Deus who had a Disk Hernia in Feburary and it inflamed (don´t know if this is the right word) on Trials week.. but he can´t swim the 200 fly unless Altamir drops it as both only have a B Cut on this event
What a shame, they are not taking Nicholas dos Santos.
The 39 year-old recently broke the world record in short course meters. Last weekend he won nationals with 22.77 beating everyone by over half a body length.
Very sad….