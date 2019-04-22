Brazil Announces Rosters for 2019 World Champs and Pan American Games

2019 BRAZIL TROPHY (FORMERLY MARIA LENK)

Now that the Brazil Trophy meet is officially done, Brazil has announced rosters for this summer’s big meets — the World Championships in Gwangju and the Pan American Games in Lima.

A total of 20 athletes will compete at Worlds and 35 at Pan American Games. Unlike countries like the United States, which uses totally separate rosters for Worlds and the Pan American Games (with occasional exceptions for relay-only swimmers), it appears that all of the swimmers on the roster for Brazil for Worlds are also on the roster for the Pan American Games. There will be a pretty short turnaround for these athletes, as the swimming competition in South Korea end July 28th, and swimming in Peru begins August 2nd for open water and the 4th for pool events.

Notably absent from the roster is 39-year old Nicholas Santos. The World Record holder in the short course meters 50 butterfly, who is swimming his best times in the event well past the age that most swimmers peak at, swam a 22.77 at the Brazil Championships, which ranks him 2nd in the world so far this season. Brazil did not, however, use 50 meter stroke races as selection events for Worlds.

One additional note – while CBDA seems to have stuck with its decision limiting World Championships coaches to Brazilian nationals who coach in Brazil, former Auburn coach Brett Hawke was named to the Pan American Games staff.

World Championships

Athletes

Coaches

Paul Augusto – Corinthians

Fernando Vanzella – Sesi-SP

André Ferreira – Pinheiros

Sérgio Marques – Mines Tennis Club

Tiago Moreno – Pinheiros

Pan-American Games

Women

Men

Coaches