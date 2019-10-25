See 2154 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2551 Swim Jobs.

DEEP END FITNESS IS EXPANDING, SEEKING INSTRUCTORS

If you’re located in one of our key markets of New York City, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas, Bay Area or Honolulu and you’re interested in becoming a Deep End Fitness instructor, sign-up at our website at deependfitness.com. Go to BECOME AN INSTRUCTOR.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The Prospect Park YMCA is seeking an Aquatic Coordinator who will assist in providing leadership to the Aquatics Department. The incumbent will follow all YMCA and Department of Health aquatic standards to maintain safety for all aquatic programs in and around the swim area.

AGE GROUP COACH

Hydro-Sonic Tiburones are seeking qualified, experienced and motivated coaches for all ages and abilities. The position requires, afternoon/early evening, and weekend availability and may require meet attendance once a month. Hydro-Sonic Tiburones is focused on motivating, teaching, and training young swimmers to reach their potential in the sport of swimming. We are seeking individuals who work well with others, are passionate about swimming and have strong communication and people skills.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH IN BOZEMAN MONTANA

The Bozeman Swim Club, (BSC), the Barracudas, is in beautiful Bozeman, Montana. We are seeking a full-time, top tier Head Coach with a proven track record to build our successful program in partnership with our non-profit parent Board and active volunteers. We are an age-group based program with 130 swimmers ages 5 and up with athletes ranging from the beginning swimmer up to and including athletes qualifying for upper level meets. We are a Positive Coaching Alliance partner and boast a respectful family culture rich in tradition and excellence and routinely challenge for or win Montana team titles. The club swims in an 8-lane, 50-meter facility with a removable bulk head to allow a 25 yard option for practice and meets.

FULL TIME SYNCHRONISED/ARTISTIC SWIMMING COACH IN MALTA

Sirens ASC is one of Malta’s leading artistic (synchronised) swimming clubs. The club is currently seeking to recruit an Artistic Swimming Coach on a full time basis to work with our competitive age group teams, with a main focus on our 13-15 age group and Junior age group.

AGE GROUP COACH

Organizes, supervises and assists in the Thunderbird Aquatic Club program. Works directly with the Head Coach in areas of practice schedules, age group work outs and other team responsibilities.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT, SWIMMING

Work Awards/ Scholarships are available for individuals interested in pursuing a master’s degree with a specialization in coaching women at the intercollegiate level. Candidates should have an undergraduate academic record of high caliber and advanced skill and / or experience coaching/ teaching. The deadline for applying to the program with consideration for financial aid is January 15, 2020.

LAS VEGAS SWIM CLUB LEAD GROUP COACH – SENIOR LEVEL

Las Vegas Swim Club (LVSC) is seeking an experienced Senior level coach to lead our Platinum Group. The Platinum Group consists of experienced and committed high school aged athletes on the State to Junior Olympic (JO) Level. Many of these athletes will look to continue to our National Group and swim collegiately. LVSC promotes respect, hard work, and dedication, but in a family-like atmosphere. Candidates should be excited to promote the values of our Mission Statement (bottom).

EXPERIENCED SWIM COACH

We are looking for an experienced swim coach. Coaching duties include weekday afternoon practices, attending weekend swim meets (approximately 1-2 times per month), regular staff meetings, and swim team administration duties. Candidates must be dynamic and passionate about working with our swimmers and families. Successful candidates will have a minimum of two years of coaching experience with a USA registered swim program.

LIFEGUARD (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

SEEKING: 13-18 YEAR OLD SWIMMERS FOR RESEARCH IN LONDON, WED 30TH OCT

We’re working with a swimwear brand to better understand what you look for when buying your swimwear and training equipment. We are holding a small group discussion on Wednesday 30th October at 6pm-7.30pm and in return you will receive £100.

YOTA AGE GROUP SITE DIRECTOR, CHAPEL HILL NC

Under the supervision of the­­­­­­­­­­­ Senior Director of Competitive Swimming, the YOTA Age Group Site Coach is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program at the Chapel Hill site. They are responsible for managing these functions in accordance with the stated mission, goals, and policies established by the administrative staff, governing committees

LEARN TO SWIM (LTS) PROGRAM MANAGER

We are looking for an experienced Learn to Swim (LTS) Program Manager to lead and develop our thriving learn to swim program in an exciting Sports facility in Dubai.

DIRECTOR, AQUATICS

YMCA of Greater Cleveland has an immediate need for an Aquatic Program Director who will be responsible for successfully developing and managing all aquatic program areas which include new program development, fiscal management, effective supervision of program staff, direction and implementation of all program delivery, quality, promotion and monitoring results against pre-stated performance goals.

ARGO VOICE OVER ANALYST

Looking for swim coaches and/or post-collegiate swimmers to perform voiceover analysis of underwater swim videos for training purposes. We will train you using Hudl Technique and the script we have developed. Our team works from home, making an average of $25 per hour. There are no limits to how many hours you may work. Quality is paramount.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Des Moines Swim Federation is a year-round swim club based in the Des Moines, IA that trains out of West Des Moines Valley High School. DMSF is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Age Group Assistant Coach. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and promoting a team atmosphere.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH JOB

San Clemente Aquatics is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Assistant Swim Coach to direct swim groups in San Clemente, CA.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Polar Bears are one of the fastest growing teams in Southern California. 10 in 2015 and 177 in 2019. We are producing sectional level swimmers and are pretty close to having our first Junior National Qualifier. We are looking for a coach who is eager and passionate about the sport.

PART-TIME DEVELOPMENTAL / AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

This will be a part-time coaching position, working primarily with our developmental training groups (ages 6 – 11). You will be working directly with another coach for the majority of your time, but throughout the year taking on the lead role as well. There will opportunities to work with other more advanced training groups depending on availability, experience and expertise.

ASSISTANT COACH – FOOTHILLS SWIM TEAM

Assistant Coaching position with the Foothills Swim Team in Lakewood, Colorado Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a 2 highly motivated and committed coaches to fill the role of Assistant Coach to begin immediately

SWIM INSTRUCTOR / LIFEGUARD

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities.

HEAD SWIM AND DIVE COACH

Bethany College is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Men’s & Women’s Head Swimming & Diving Coach. This position will report to the Director of Athletics and Recreation. The successful candidate must coordinate and implement all aspects of a competitive program, and will have an additional department support duty determined at the time of hire.

FULL-TIME SWIM INSTRUCTOR & SUPERVISOR – LITTLE DOLPHINS SWIM ACADEMY

We are a growing, stand alone Swim Academy located near the intersection of 287 and Route 22,, in Central New Jersey. We have built our own clean, warm facility for the sole purpose of teaching swimming. We are open seven days per week. Our students are as young as eight weeks and as old as into their eighties.

LIFE TIME ALLEN-ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS

The Aquatics Assistant Swim Team Coach will enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. A typical day for an Assistant Swim Team Coach could include working with the Head Swim Team Coach in writing and leading Swim Team Group Workouts.

HEAD COACH PHEASANT RUN SWIM CLUB

Pheasant Run Swim Club seeks a Head Coach for the summer 2020 swim season. Applicants must be available for daily practice (Monday through Friday), Wednesday evening meets, Saturday swim meets and one Sunday mini meet during the season (May 26, 2020 through August 4th, 2020).

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH USA

The Aquatics Head Swim Team Coach will enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. A typical day for a Head Swim Team Coach could include writing and leading Swim Team Group Workouts according to a season plan.

OTTERS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Otters Head Coach, in accordance with the Aquatics Director, is in charge of overseeing all aspects of establishing, training, competing and managing the swim team, which includes both administrative and actual coaching duties. Work with all coaches to develop, maintain, and implement a safe swim program for all age groups involved, including training and events that are off-site and not at regular schedules times.

AGUA MASTERS HEAD COACH

Asphalt Green Masters is one of the fastest growing adult swim teams in the country with more than 250 registered members with a wide range of ages and swim abilities. The AGUA Masters Head Coach is responsible for leading the overall growth and development of the AGUA Masters team as well as supporting Asphalt Green’s non-profit efforts. AGUA Masters offers 25+ weekly practices in 2 locations, and a robust staff of 20 part-time coaches.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – CENTENNIAL HILLS YMCA

The Aquatics Director will manage our largest aquatics center at the Centennial Hills YMCA, ensure the Aquatics Department is meeting its monthly, quarterly, and annual goals and objectives, and ensure compliance with all Association standards and safety procedures.

SWIM TEACHER POSITION IN GRAND CAYMAN

We require a certified mobile swim instructor who is highly motivated. Must have a clean police clearance and valid driver’s license. Must provide your own vehicle upon arrival. 3 month temporary work permit to start.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Under general supervision the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach recruits student-athletes, schedules games and practices, and makes recommendations for athletics scholarships.

SEEKING: 13-18 YEAR OLD SWIMMERS FOR RESEARCH IN LONDON, WED 30TH OCT

We’re working with a swimwear brand to better understand what you look for when buying your swimwear and training equipment. We are holding a small group discussion on Wednesday 30th October at 6pm-7.30pm and in return you will receive £100.

HEAD COACH & CURRICULUM MANAGER

As Head Coach & Curriculum Manager you will manage all aspects of the Competitive Swim Team. As such you will be required to co-create the holistic curriculum and corresponding season plans, and implement it accordingly through daily coaching sessions, swim meets and other relevant activities.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – BAY CLUB PANTHERS

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

ASSISTANT COACH

Ballarat Swimming Club is a swimming club in regional Victoria Australia with an extensive history. The club in currently undergoing a fast expansion phase and are now looking for an enthusiastic Junior/Assistant Coach to take on the leadership of our fast growing Junior program and also assist our head coach in all other elements of the club as required.

INSTAGRAM CONTENT CREATOR (CONTRACT), SWIMOUTLET.COM

Spiraledge is a company founded on one essential principle: to help people live healthier lives through sports and fitness! As the parent company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & YogaOutlet.com , Spiraledge Inc. has been recognized as a Gold‐Level Fit‐Friendly Worksite

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/COACH

Swim Coach/Instructors Needed! All positions are part time. Instructors would be teaching private, semi-private, and family lessons primarily, with some basic admin duties (emailing parents, etc.) along with it. We are looking for candidates with a high level of professionalism, responsibility, and responsiveness. Being able to communicate well with parents, kids, and staff is a must.

LIFEGUARDS PLUS HIRING BONUS!

Come join our team at the Bellevue Club/Hotel Bellevue, the eastside’s premier social, athletic, and hotel property! The Bellevue Club Aquatics department is now hiring part-time Lifeguards shifts including one opener position.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948, Stonehill is a private Catholic college located just 22 miles from downtown Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts. With a student to faculty ratio of 13:1, the College engages its 2,500+ students in 80+ rigorous academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional fields.

SWIM SCHOOL COORDINATOR

Under the direction of the Aquatics Supervisor, the Swim School Coordinator is responsible for the operations of the indoor pool swim lessons program, including summer camp swim lessons and Swim ’n Gym after camp program. Supervisory responsibilities include recruiting, training, and oversight of seasonal and part-time program staff.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Village of Pleasant Prairie RecPlex is now accepting applications for the Aquatics Manager position. This position is a professional managerial position under the direct supervision of the Operations Superintendent with secondary supervision by the Director of Recreation.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The University of Georgia is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach Position. This position will assist the Swimming & Diving program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming & Diving team.

DAVIDSON COLLEGE – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach. Primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to, preparing student athletes for competition; recruiting qualified students; brand building activities; scheduling; assisting with team travel; equipment management; and working with the head coach in directing all phases of a Division I program, including organizing and supervising all practices and meets. Davidson competes in the A-10 conference.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Under the supervision of the Senior Aquatic Director, the Head Swim Team Coach will be responsible for the overall organization, management and daily operations of the swim team. He/she will work in tandem with the Senior Aquatic Director to establish policies in keeping with the YMCA mission and goals and will incorporate the character developments values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility into the team.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS AND LIFEGUARDS

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW), an association of eight YMCAs serving Chester County, is a non-profit organization committed to nurturing the potential of every child, promoting healthy living and fostering social responsibility through life-changing programs for all.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH – MCHENRY, IL

Supervise and facilitate the McHenry Marlins Aquatics Swim Team for youth ages 6 – 18 years old. Nurture the development and swim mechanics in participants while providing a safe and controlled environment. Head coach is a liaison between the participants and program department in conveying information or program changes.

HEAD SWIM COACH – BAY CLUB PANTHERS

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago is seeking a well-organized and energetic professional for the role of Aquatics Manager. The Aquatics Manager will be responsible for the development, implementation and supervision of all aquatic program activities, aquatics staff and facilities at four Club sites.

HEAD SWIM COACH – APIS HAWAII

Asia Pacific International School in Hauula Hawaii is seeking a well-qualified Swim Coach to lead all middle and high school extracurricular swim programming. APIS Hawaii has a new 25-meter competition pool and approximately 12-15 swimmers.

HEAD NEIGHBORHOOD SWIM COACH II

As we look towards restructuring and building our swim program, the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a Head Swim Coach who is looking to leave their mark on our fast growing program.

HEAD COACH – SPARE TIME AQUATICS SHARKS @ RIO DEL ORO SPORTS CLUB

The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, and is focused on swimmer development, the candidate will lead our program as our Senior Coach and will have oversight over the other coaches. The candidate will lead the search for another coaching hire.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Lead Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 13&Under swimmers. Our age group program has grown significantly over the past 3 years from 75 to 120 members with continued growth expected. HPAC trains in a brand new, state of the art, 15 lane high school pool.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

Westside Aquatics is looking to hire Age Group and Senior Coaches for the Fall 2019 Season. Westside Aquatics is a performance driven swim team entering into its 15th year with over 200 athletes. Our mission is to Create an environment where success is inevitable, and we are looking for qualified candidates to join us in our journey.

ATHLETIC FACILITIES MAINTENANCE COORDINATOR, AQUATICS

Sun Devil Athletics seek an Aquatics Athletic Facilities Maintenance Coordinator who, under the general direction of the Aquatics Manager, coordinates and performs the maintenance and preparation of Mona Plummer Aquatic Center and Sun Devil Sports Performance pool as assigned for professional, collegiate, high school and third party events.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Aquatics Manager plans, organizes and supervises day-to-day programs and activities in the SDC Aquatic Facility. The Manager should expect to have some time teaching and instructing certification courses as well as ensuring leadership presence during peak times and swimming lessons

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH / EQUIPMENT & LAUNDRY ROOM COORDINATOR

Augustana College (IL) is currently seeking an part-time assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach for the 2019-2020 season. The successful candidate will possess strong communication and organizational skills. They will also possess leadership and interpersonal skills that can help impact student-athletes at a high academic level.

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL – HEAD VARSITY COACH BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Wayzata Public Schools is in search of a Wayzata High School Boys Swim & Dive Varsity Head Coach for the upcoming 2019-20 season. WHS Boys Swim & Dive currently participates in the Lake Conference. The Head Coach will work directly with the WHS Director of Athletics & Activities to effectively implement a successful swim & dive program working with local swim clubs, conditioning, training, and skill development of players in the community.

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING (CASUAL POSITION, NO BENEFITS)*

The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program. The applicant will be primarily involved in on-deck coaching, recruiting, meet management, dry land training and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW) are a year-round USA Swimming team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. As one of the premier USA swim clubs in the Midwest, PAWW prides itself on creating a positive environment and enriching experience for all members of the club.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 104,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 672,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 316,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.