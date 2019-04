De nouveaux très bons résultats sur 100 nage libre à l’étranger

2019 Brazil Trophy Night 6: Scheffer Smashes Own S. American 400 FR Record Minas’ Scheffer shaved over a second off his own record, but Pinheiros battled from behind to take the overall team title.

Bruno Fratus Fires Off World-Leading 50 Free at Brazil Trophy Fratus went 21.68 in prelims, then the No. 5 time in the world, then blasted a 21.47 in finals.