How To Become Volunteer At The 2019 World University Games In Naples

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES – NAPLES – ITALY

Thursday, July 4th – Wednesday, July 10th

“Felice Scandone” Pool, Naples, Italy.

LCM

Event Web site

On March 26th the Organizing Committee of the 2019 World University Games launched its volunteer recruitment campaign. This is a unique opportunity, which will give the opportunity to many fans to experience the sporting event in first person, in direct contact with athletes, organization and competitions.

To date, half of the necessary applications have been received, with 40% of them coming from foreign countries. That includes requests from USA, Asia, Europe and Africa.

PROCEDURE To Apply For VOLUNTEER Positions

5600 volunteers will be engaged for the multi-sport spectacular and will be allocated all to the following areas:

accreditation desks in the Athletic Villages

reception of the national delegations

presence in the competition facilities

communications

marketing

social media

protocol and international relations

BENEFITS PROVIDED TO THE VOLUNTEERS

Napoli 2019 official uniform;

Food and beverages during working shifts;

Access to transport to get to the work destinations;

Official certificate of attendance.

Specific training sessions are planned.

All the volunteers will commit to a minimum of 5 days for 6-8 hours each. The minimum age required is 18 while there’s no maximum age. To date, the oldest candidate is 76 years old.

Napoli2019 will not provide any visa and/or visa support, any accommodation and will not cover any travel cost from the origin country. The volunteers must speak Italian.

Becoming a volunteer at the Universiade in Naples will be an opportunity for personal and professional growth, which will bring the peoples of the world into contact through the universal language of sport.