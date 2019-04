FINA Champions Series Al Via Sabato: Sfida Scozzoli/Gomes E Detti/Sun Yang

Berlin to Fill Eindhoven’s Relinquished Spot in FINA World Cup Series After cutting Berlin from the FINA World Cup Series back in 2018, FINA has reintroduced it into the schedule to replace the recently lost Eindhoven stop.

Pubblicata Entry List Champion Series FINA-Ci Sono Fede-Detti-Scozzoli FINA CHAMPION SWIM SERIES 2019 27/28 Aprile 2019 Guangzhou, Cina Lista dei partecipanti La FINA ha rilasciato la lista completa…

Emily Seebohm Foregoing Australian Nationals For FINA Champions Series Aussie Emily Seebohm will be opting out of the Australian National Championships, but is on-board with both the FINA Champions Series, as well as the International Swimming League.

Olympian Mitch Larkin Invited, But Opts Out Of FINA Champions Series Backstroking and IM ace Mitch Larkin told the Australian Associated Press today, “I got the FINA invite but I said no.”