NCAA Qualifier Erge Gezmis Transferring Away from Florida

Last Wednesday, April 17th, University of Florida sophomore Erge Gezmis announced that he would be transferring away from the University of Florida after 2 seasons. The move predated by 5 days Monday morning’s blockbuster announcement by SEC Champion Maxime Rooney that he would also be leaving the Gators’ program.

“Being a student-athlete at the University of Florida had been an honorary ride with lots of memories,” Gezmis said in his post. “I’m thankful that it helped me expand my horizon and grow as a person. Even though it’s saddening to say that I’m not going to be a part of the Florida Swimming & Diving Team any more, I am excited about what future holds for me.”

Gezmis’ name is entered in the official NCAA transfer portal.

Gezmis, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, was initially an alternate for the NCAA Championships, but was eventually called up after a number of swimmers scratched. He wound up placing 47th out of 47 finishers in the 100 fly (47.92) and 37th out of 40 finishers in the 200 fly (1:45.15). He scratched his other individual entry, the 500 free. Both times were well-short of his season and career bests.

His original qualifying mark came via a last-chance swim after the SEC Championships.

Gezmis was a 43-points scorer at SECs as a freshman, including a 7th-place finish in the 200 fly. His best time in that race ranked him 24th nationally from all meets. Between he and Rooney, the Gators will lose their top two swimmers in the 200 fly from last season.

Lifetime Bests: