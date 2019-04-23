2019 British Swimming C’ships: World Rankings Impact, Elite Women Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
Following the elite men’s edition of examining how the just-concluded 2019 British Swimming Championships impacted the season’s world rankings, let’s take a look at the elite women who may have made some moves.
As opposed to the men having 19 total swims inserted into the top 15 placements across all events, just 9 performances by the women shook up the current world rankings. Of those, only 2 entered the world’s top 5, represented by Molly Renshaw‘s title-winning 200m back (2:23.42) for the 5th fastest in the world, while Aimee Willmott‘s 4:36.98 400m IM also made #5 in her list.
Whereas multiple men earned world ranked times in more than one event, such as Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott, no woman entered the top 15 placements in the world in more than just 1 event.
Somewhat disheartening in terms of relays, only Freya Anderson checks-in among the freestyle world rankings in the top 15 with her 15th place 53.70 100m free.
- 200m Fly – #7 Alys Thomas (2:07.40); #9 Laura Stephens (2:07.96)
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
HENTKE
2.06.50
|2
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2.07.03
|04/12
|2
|Yui
OHASHI
|JPN
|2.07.03
|11/21
|4
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2.07.18
|04/15
|5
|Suzuka
HASEGAWA
|JPN
|2.07.21
|04/05
|6
|Boglarka
KAPAS
|HUN
|2.07.37
|03/27
|7
|Alys
THOMAS
|GBR
|2.07.40
|04/18
|8
|Liliana
SZILAGYI
|HUN
|2.07.67
|03/27
|9
|Laura
STEPHENS
|GBR
|2.07.96
|04/18
|10
|Zsuzsanna
JAKABOS
|HUN
|2.07.98
|03/27
- 200m Back – #13 Jessica Fullalove (2:09.74)
- 50m Breast – #8 Sarah Vasey (30.72)
- 100m Breast – #15 Jocelyn Ulyett (1:07.35)
- 200m Breast – #5 Molly Renshaw (2:23.42)
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST
PICKREM
2.22.63
|2
|Evgenia
CHIKUNOVA
|RUS
|2.22.67
|04/10
|3
|Kelsey
WOG
|CAN
|2.22.82
|04/03
|4
|Annie
LAZOR
|USA
|2.22.99
|03/09
|5
|Molly
RENSHAW
|GBR
|2.23.42
|04/17
- 100m Free – #15 Freya Anderson (53.79)
- 200m IM – #7 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2:10.34)
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM
HOSSZU
2.08.55
|2
|Sydney
PICKREM
|CAN
|2.08.71
|04/07
|3
|Yui
OHASHI
|JPN
|2.09.14
|01/26
|4
|Shiwen
YE
|CHN
|2.09.24
|03/25
|5
|Rika
OMOTO
|JPN
|2.09.91
|04/03
|6
|Madisyn
COX
|USA
|2.10.27
|04/13
|7
|Siobhan-Marie
O'CONNOR
|GBR
|2.10.34
|04/20
|8
|Melanie
Margalis
|USA
|2.10.43
|01/12
|9
|Runa
IMAI
|JPN
|2.10.61
|04/03
|10
|Kathleen
BAKER
|USA
|2.10.65
|03/23
- 400m IM – #5 Aimee Willmott (4:36.98)
