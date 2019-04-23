2019 British Swimming C’ships: World Rankings Impact, Elite Women Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Following the elite men’s edition of examining how the just-concluded 2019 British Swimming Championships impacted the season’s world rankings, let’s take a look at the elite women who may have made some moves.

As opposed to the men having 19 total swims inserted into the top 15 placements across all events, just 9 performances by the women shook up the current world rankings. Of those, only 2 entered the world’s top 5, represented by Molly Renshaw‘s title-winning 200m back (2:23.42) for the 5th fastest in the world, while Aimee Willmott‘s 4:36.98 400m IM also made #5 in her list.

Whereas multiple men earned world ranked times in more than one event, such as Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott, no woman entered the top 15 placements in the world in more than just 1 event.

Somewhat disheartening in terms of relays, only Freya Anderson checks-in among the freestyle world rankings in the top 15 with her 15th place 53.70 100m free.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY Franziska GER

HENTKE 2 Hali

FLICKINGER USA 2.07.03 2 Yui

OHASHI JPN 2.07.03 4 Katinka

HOSSZU HUN 2.07.18 5 Suzuka

HASEGAWA JPN 2.07.21 6 Boglarka

KAPAS HUN 2.07.37 7 Alys

THOMAS GBR 2.07.40 8 Liliana

SZILAGYI HUN 2.07.67 9 Laura

STEPHENS GBR 2.07.96 10 Zsuzsanna

JAKABOS HUN 2.07.98 View Top 26»

100m Free – #15 Freya Anderson (53.79)

200m IM – #7 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2:10.34)

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM Katinka HUN

HOSSZU 2 Sydney

PICKREM CAN 2.08.71 3 Yui

OHASHI JPN 2.09.14 4 Shiwen

YE CHN 2.09.24 5 Rika

OMOTO JPN 2.09.91 6 Madisyn

COX USA 2.10.27 7 Siobhan-Marie

O'CONNOR GBR 2.10.34 8 Melanie

Margalis USA 2.10.43 9 Runa

IMAI JPN 2.10.61 10 Kathleen

BAKER USA 2.10.65 View Top 27»