2019 British Swimming C’ships: World Rankings Impact, Elite Women Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
  • Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
  • Live Results

Following the elite men’s edition of examining how the just-concluded 2019 British Swimming Championships impacted the season’s world rankings, let’s take a look at the elite women who may have made some moves.

As opposed to the men having 19 total swims inserted into the top 15 placements across all events, just 9 performances by the women shook up the current world rankings. Of those, only 2 entered the world’s top 5, represented by Molly Renshaw‘s title-winning 200m back (2:23.42) for the 5th fastest in the world, while Aimee Willmott‘s 4:36.98 400m IM also made #5 in her list.

Whereas multiple men earned world ranked times in more than one event, such as Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott, no woman entered the top 15 placements in the world in more than just 1 event.

Somewhat disheartening in terms of relays, only Freya Anderson checks-in among the freestyle world rankings in the top 15 with her 15th place 53.70 100m free.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

FranziskaGER
HENTKE
11/21
2.06.50
2Hali
FLICKINGER		USA2.07.0304/12
2Yui
OHASHI		JPN2.07.0311/21
4Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN2.07.1804/15
5Suzuka
HASEGAWA		JPN2.07.2104/05
6Boglarka
KAPAS		HUN2.07.3703/27
7Alys
THOMAS		GBR2.07.4004/18
8Liliana
SZILAGYI		HUN2.07.6703/27
9Laura
STEPHENS		GBR2.07.9604/18
10Zsuzsanna
JAKABOS		HUN2.07.9803/27
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST

SydneyCAN
PICKREM
04/03
2.22.63
2Evgenia
CHIKUNOVA		RUS2.22.6704/10
3Kelsey
WOG		CAN2.22.8204/03
4Annie
LAZOR		USA2.22.9903/09
5Molly
RENSHAW		GBR2.23.4204/17
View Top 26»
  • 100m Free – #15 Freya Anderson (53.79)
  • 200m IM – #7 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (2:10.34)

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM

KatinkaHUN
HOSSZU
03/23
2.08.55
2Sydney
PICKREM		CAN2.08.7104/07
3Yui
OHASHI		JPN2.09.1401/26
4Shiwen
YE		CHN2.09.2403/25
5Rika
OMOTO		JPN2.09.9104/03
6Madisyn
COX		USA2.10.2704/13
7Siobhan-Marie
O'CONNOR		GBR2.10.3404/20
8Melanie
Margalis 		USA 2.10.4301/12
9Runa
IMAI		JPN2.10.6104/03
10Kathleen
BAKER		USA2.10.6503/23
View Top 27»

