2019 British Championships: World Rankings Impact, Emerging Women Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Live Results

Just as we looked at the world rankings shake-ups for both elite men and elite women as a result of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, let’s review how the 18&U swimmers did with a worldwide perspective.

Reviewing the women only in this post, 18-year-old Ellesmere Titan Freya Anderson inserted herself among the top 10 across the 3 sprint freestyle events, with her highest 18&U ranking coming in the 50m free. Her 25.12 from Glasgow ranks as the 2nd fastest performance in the world for 18&U this year. Her 100m free mark of 53.61 ranks #3 in the world, while her 1:58.19 200m free PB now checks her in as the 7th fastest performer in the world in that event for 18&U.

Leah Crisp, Lauren Cox, Cassie Wild, Tatiana Belonogoff and Emily Large also made a dent in the junior world rankings in their events,which is a solid sign heading into this summer’s European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships.

Women’s 50m Free – #2 Freya Anderson (25.12)

Women’s 100m Free – #3 Freya Anderson (53.61)

Women’s 200m Free – #7 Freya Anderson (1:58.19)

Women’s 100m Breast – #2 Tatiana Belonogoff (1:07.61)

Women’s 50m Fly – #8 Sophie Yendell (26.86)