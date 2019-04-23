2019 British Championships: World Rankings Impact, Emerging Women Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Live Results
Just as we looked at the world rankings shake-ups for both elite men and elite women as a result of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, let’s review how the 18&U swimmers did with a worldwide perspective.
Reviewing the women only in this post, 18-year-old Ellesmere Titan Freya Anderson inserted herself among the top 10 across the 3 sprint freestyle events, with her highest 18&U ranking coming in the 50m free. Her 25.12 from Glasgow ranks as the 2nd fastest performance in the world for 18&U this year. Her 100m free mark of 53.61 ranks #3 in the world, while her 1:58.19 200m free PB now checks her in as the 7th fastest performer in the world in that event for 18&U.
Leah Crisp, Lauren Cox, Cassie Wild, Tatiana Belonogoff and Emily Large also made a dent in the junior world rankings in their events,which is a solid sign heading into this summer’s European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships.
- Women’s 50m Free – #2 Freya Anderson (25.12)
- Women’s 100m Free – #3 Freya Anderson (53.61)
- Women’s 200m Free – #7 Freya Anderson (1:58.19)
- Women’s 800m Free – #13 Leah Crisp (8:42.61)
- Women’s 1500m Free – #11 Leah Crisp (16:38.76)
- Women’s 50m Back – #6 – Lauren Cox (28.20); #11 Cassie Wild (28.43)
- Women’s 100m Breast – #2 Tatiana Belonogoff (1:07.61)
- Women’s 50m Fly – #8 Sophie Yendell (26.86)
- Women’s 200m Fly – #5 Emily Large (2:09.89)
Freya Anderson’s times reported in the article sounded strange, so I checked in the live results and Anderson’s times were 53.79 in the 100 free and 1.58.22 in the 200 free.
Generally speaking, there were much more promising talents, on womens side, in past years, starting from the generation of Francesca Halsall and Lizzie Simmonds.
Anyway all may happen and, for instance, 15 year-old Tamryn Van Selm, who swam very well particularly in the 100 free (55.66) but also in 200 and 400 free, become a protagonist on international stage.