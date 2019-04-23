2019 British Championships: World Rankings Impact, Emerging Men Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Live Results

Just as we looked at the world rankings shake-ups for both elite men and elite women as a result of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, we’re taking a look at how the British 18&U racers rearranged the junior world leaders. In addition to the emerging women’s review, let’s see how the men fared.

At only 16 years of age Matt Richards enters the 18&U world rankings as the 7th fastest 100m freestyler of 2019, as well as the 12th fastest 200m freestyler. Distance ace William Bell checks-in as the 5th fastest junior 800m freestyler and 4th fastest 1500m freestyler in the world.

Nicholas Pyle also made some rankings moves in the backstroke sprints, while Charlie Hutchison is among the top 5 400m IMers in the 18&U world. Lewis Fraser got on the board as #6 in the 50m fly along with Jacob Peters snagging 2 top 15 spots as well.

Of note, only 14 years of age, Jacob Whittle now enters the worldwide 18&U rankings at #15 in the men’s 100m free.

Men’s 200m Free – #12 Matt Richards (1:49.36)

Men’s 800m Free – #5 William Bell (8:01.20)

Men’s 1500m Free – #4 William Bell (15:21.83)

Men’s 50m Back – #2 Nicholas Pyle (25.48)

Men’s 100m Back – #7 – Nicholas Pyle (54.82)

Men’s 100m Fly – #5 Jacob Peters (52.47)

Men’s 200m Fly – #9 Jacob Peters (1:58.88)