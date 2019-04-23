2019 British Swimming C’ships: World Rankings Impact, Elite Men Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Live Results
Delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 British Championships, below are the gentlemen from the competition who made an impact in the top 15 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.
All told after the 6-day affair in Glasgow, 19 swimmers inserted themselves into the top 15 performers of the season, led by Brits Duncan Scott and James Wilby, who each entered 3 world-class times into the season’s best list.
Adam Peaty accounted for a new world #1 in the men’s 100m breast in his mighty 57.87, while the aforementioned Scott also claimed a #1 throne in the 200m IM with his powerful 1:56.65 performance. Next in line was Ben Proud who delivered the season’s 2nd fastest 50m free performance of 21.50, while Max Litchfield‘s 4:10.94 positions him as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the 400m IM even in the world this season.
Additional top 5 swimmers include Luke Greenbank, the aforementioned Wilby, and Daniel Jervis.
- 50m Fly – #6 Ben Proud (23.25)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FLY
KOSTIN
22.74
|2
|Nicholas
SANTOS
|BRA
|22.77
|04/20
|3
|Sebastian
SABO
|SRB
|22.99
|03/28
|4
|Andrey
ZHILKIN
|RUS
|23.06
|04/08
|5
|William
YANG
|AUS
|23.23
|04/08
|6
|Benjamin
PROUD
|GBR
|23.25
|04/21
|7
|Kengo
IDA
|JPN
|23.27
|04/02
|8
|Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|23.36
|03/08
|9
|Marius
KUSCH
|GER
|23.38
|03/08
|10
|Takeshi
KAWAMOTO
|JPN
|23.40
|04/03
- 100m Fly – #13 James Guy (51.97)
- 200m Back – #4 Luke Greenbank (1:55.89)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BACK
RYLOV
1.54.00
|2
|Jiayu
XU
|CHN
|1.55.65
|03/29
|3
|Ryosuke
IRIE
|JPN
|1.55.79
|04/07
|4
|Luke
GREENBANK
|GBR
|1.55.89
|04/21
|5
|Keita
SUNAMA
|JPN
|1.56.06
|04/07
- 50m Breast – #3 Adam Peaty (26.49); #12 James Wilby (27.10)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST
GOMES JR.
26.42
|2
|Felipe
LIMA
|BRA
|26.48
|04/21
|3
|Adam
PEATY
|GBR
|26.49
|04/17
|4
|Felipe
FRANCA SILVA
|BRA
|26.75
|04/21
|5
|Fabio
SCOZZOLI
|ITA
|26.82
|04/06
|6
|Caba
SILADI
|SRB
|26.83
|03/30
|7
|Michael
HOULIE
|RSA
|26.91
|04/10
|8
|Zibei
YAN
|CHN
|26.96
|03/26
|9
|Nicolo
MARTINENGHI
|ITA
|26.98
|04/06
|10
|Ilya
SHYMANOVICH
|BLR
|27.00
|03/22
|11
|Yasuhiro
KOSEKI
|JPN
|27.01
|04/04
|12
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|27.10
|04/17
|13
|Andrey
NIKOLAEV
|RUS
|27.12
|04/10
|14
|Kiril
PRIGODA
|RUS
|27.17
|04/10
|14
|Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|27.17
|03/08
- 100m Breast – #1 Adam Peaty (57.87); #3 James Wilby (58.66); #5 Ross Murdoch (59.21)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
PEATY
57.87
|2
|Ilya
SHYMANOVICH
|BLR
|58.29
|03/24
|3
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|58.66
|04/16
|4
|Tobias
BJERG
|DEN
|59.17
|04/08
|5
|Ross
MURDOCH
|GBR
|59.21
|04/16
- 200m Breast – #4 James Wilby (2:07.49); #5 Ross Murdoch (2:07.96)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BREAST
CHUPKOV
2.07.00
|2
|Ippei
WATANABE
|JPN
|2.07.02
|04/07
|3
|Matthew
WILSON
|AUS
|2.07.16
|04/08
|4
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|2.07.49
|04/19
|5
|Ross
MURDOCH
|GBR
|2.07.96
|04/19
- 50m Free – #2 Ben Proud, (21.50)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE
FRATUS
21.47
|2
|Benjamin
PROUD
|GBR
|21.50
|04/20
|3
|Andrea
VERGANI
|ITA
|21.53
|04/02
|4
|Vlad
MOROZOV
|RUS
|21.55
|04/12
|5
|Shinri
SHIOURA
|JPN
|21.67
|04/07
- 100m Free – #4 Duncan Scott, (47.87)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE
GRINEV
47.43
|2
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|47.48
|04/08
|3
|Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI
|BRA
|47.68
|04/18
|4
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|47.87
|04/18
|5
|Vladimir
MOROZOV
|RUS
|48.04
|04/10
- 200m Free – #3 Duncan Scott (1:45.63); #10 James Guy (1:46.34); #14 Tom Dean (1:46.86)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE
MALYUTIN
1.45.46
|2
|Fernando
SCHEFFER
|BRA
|1.45.51
|12/21
|3
|Duncan
SCOTT
|GBR
|1.45.63
|04/21
|3
|Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|1.45.63
|04/04
|5
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|1.45.73
|03/26
|6
|Dominik
KOZMA
|HUN
|1.45.77
|03/30
|7
|Elijah
WINNINGTON
|AUS
|1.46.13 *WJR
|12/18
|8
|Xinjie
JI
|CHN
|1.46.27
|03/26
|9
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|1.46.30
|04/10
|10
|James
GUY
|GBR
|1.46.34
|04/21
|11
|Filippo
MEGLI
|ITA
|1.46.56
|04/05
|12
|Brenno
CORREIA
|BRA
|1.46.65
|04/16
|13
|Danas
RAPSYS
|LTU
|1.46.69
|01/19
|14
|Thomas
DEAN
|GBR
|1.46.86
|04/21
|15
|Poul
ZELLMANN
|GER
|1.46.89
|04/13
- 400m Free – #14 Daniel Jervis (3:47.57)
- 1500m Free – #3 Daniel Jervis (14:46.51)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
PALTRINIERI
14.38.34
|2
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|14.42.91
|04/13
|3
|Daniel
JERVIS
|GBR
|14.46.51
|04/18
|4
|Jan
MICKA
|CZE
|14.48.52
|04/13
|5
|Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN
|NOR
|14.49.67
|04/13
- 200m IM – #1 Duncan Scott (1:56.65)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM
Scott
1:56.65
|2
|Shun
WANG
|CHN
|1.56.66
|03/28
|3
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|1.56.69
|04/06
|4
|Mitchell
Larkin
|AUS
|1.56.83
|04/09
|5
|Jeremy
DESPLANCHES
|SUI
|1.56.89
|04/19
- 400m IM – #2 Max Litchfield (4:10.94)
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM
Scott
1:56.65
|2
|Shun
WANG
|CHN
|1.56.66
|03/28
|3
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|1.56.69
|04/06
|4
|Mitchell
Larkin
|AUS
|1.56.83
|04/09
|5
|Jeremy
DESPLANCHES
|SUI
|1.56.89
|04/19
Leave a Reply