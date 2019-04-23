Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 British Swimming C’ships: World Rankings Impact, Elite Men Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
  • Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
  • Live Results

Delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 British Championships, below are the gentlemen from the competition who made an impact in the top 15 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.

All told after the 6-day affair in Glasgow, 19 swimmers inserted themselves into the top 15 performers of the season, led by Brits Duncan Scott and James Wilby, who each entered 3 world-class times into the season’s best list.

Adam Peaty accounted for a new world #1 in the men’s 100m breast in his mighty 57.87, while the aforementioned Scott also claimed a #1 throne in the 200m IM with his powerful 1:56.65 performance. Next in line was Ben Proud who delivered the season’s 2nd fastest 50m free performance of 21.50, while Max Litchfield‘s 4:10.94 positions him as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the 400m IM even in the world this season.

Additional top 5 swimmers include Luke Greenbank, the aforementioned Wilby, and Daniel Jervis.

  • 50m Fly – #6 Ben Proud (23.25)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FLY

OlegRUS
KOSTIN
04/08
22.74
2Nicholas
SANTOS		BRA22.7704/20
3Sebastian
SABO		SRB22.9903/28
4Andrey
ZHILKIN		RUS23.0604/08
5William
YANG		AUS23.2304/08
6Benjamin
PROUD		GBR23.2504/21
7Kengo
IDA		JPN23.2704/02
8Michael
ANDREW		USA23.3603/08
9Marius
KUSCH		GER23.3803/08
10Takeshi
KAWAMOTO		JPN23.4004/03
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BACK

EvgenyRUS
RYLOV
04/11
1.54.00
2Jiayu
XU		CHN1.55.6503/29
3Ryosuke
IRIE		JPN1.55.7904/07
4Luke
GREENBANK		GBR1.55.8904/21
5Keita
SUNAMA		JPN1.56.0604/07
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST

JoaoBRA
GOMES JR.
04/21
26.42
2Felipe
LIMA		BRA26.4804/21
3Adam
PEATY		GBR26.4904/17
4Felipe
FRANCA SILVA		BRA26.7504/21
5Fabio
SCOZZOLI		ITA26.8204/06
6Caba
SILADI		SRB26.8303/30
7Michael
HOULIE		RSA26.9104/10
8Zibei
YAN		CHN26.9603/26
9Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA26.9804/06
10Ilya
SHYMANOVICH		BLR27.0003/22
11Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN27.0104/04
12James
WILBY		GBR27.1004/17
13Andrey
NIKOLAEV		RUS27.1204/10
14Kiril
PRIGODA		RUS27.1704/10
14Michael
ANDREW		USA27.1703/08
View Top 36»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

AdamGBR
PEATY
04/16
57.87
2Ilya
SHYMANOVICH		BLR58.2903/24
3James
WILBY		GBR58.6604/16
4Tobias
BJERG		DEN59.1704/08
5Ross
MURDOCH		GBR59.2104/16
View Top 26»
  • 200m Breast – #4 James Wilby (2:07.49); #5 Ross Murdoch (2:07.96)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BREAST

AntonRUS
CHUPKOV
04/09
2.07.00
2Ippei
WATANABE		JPN2.07.0204/07
3Matthew
WILSON		AUS2.07.1604/08
4James
WILBY		GBR2.07.4904/19
5Ross
MURDOCH		GBR2.07.9604/19
View Top 26»
  • 50m Free – #2 Ben Proud, (21.50)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE

BrunoBRA
FRATUS
04/21
21.47
2Benjamin
PROUD 		GBR21.5004/20
3Andrea
VERGANI		ITA21.5304/02
4Vlad
MOROZOV		RUS21.5504/12
5Shinri
SHIOURA		JPN21.6704/07
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

VladislavRUS
GRINEV
04/09
47.43
2Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS47.4804/08
3Marcelo
CHIERIGHINI		BRA47.6804/18
4Duncan
SCOTT		GBR47.8704/18
5Vladimir
MOROZOV		RUS48.0404/10
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE

MartinRUS
MALYUTIN
04/12
1.45.46
2Fernando
SCHEFFER		BRA1.45.5112/21
3Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1.45.6304/21
3Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO		JPN1.45.6304/04
5Sun
YANG		CHN1.45.7303/26
6Dominik
KOZMA		HUN1.45.7703/30
7Elijah
WINNINGTON		AUS1.46.13 *WJR12/18
8Xinjie
JI		CHN1.46.2703/26
9Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS1.46.3004/10
10James
GUY		GBR1.46.3404/21
11Filippo
MEGLI		ITA1.46.5604/05
12Brenno
CORREIA		BRA1.46.6504/16
13Danas
RAPSYS		LTU1.46.6901/19
14Thomas
DEAN		GBR1.46.8604/21
15Poul
ZELLMANN		GER1.46.8904/13
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE

GregorioITA
PALTRINIERI
04/06
14.38.34
2Florian
WELLBROCK		GER14.42.9104/13
3Daniel
JERVIS		GBR14.46.5104/18
4Jan
MICKA		CZE14.48.5204/13
5Henrik
CHRISTIANSEN		NOR14.49.6704/13
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM

DuncanGBR
Scott
04/20
1:56.65
2Shun
WANG		CHN1.56.6603/28
3Daiya
SETO		JPN1.56.6904/06
4Mitchell
Larkin		AUS1.56.8304/09
5Jeremy
DESPLANCHES		SUI1.56.8904/19
View Top 26»

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 IM

DuncanGBR
Scott
04/20
1:56.65
2Shun
WANG		CHN1.56.6603/28
3Daiya
SETO		JPN1.56.6904/06
4Mitchell
Larkin		AUS1.56.8304/09
5Jeremy
DESPLANCHES		SUI1.56.8904/19
View Top 26»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!