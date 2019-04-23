2019 British Swimming C’ships: World Rankings Impact, Elite Men Edition

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Delving into the results a little more in the aftermath of the 2019 British Championships, below are the gentlemen from the competition who made an impact in the top 15 placements among the season’s world rankings in their respective events.

All told after the 6-day affair in Glasgow, 19 swimmers inserted themselves into the top 15 performers of the season, led by Brits Duncan Scott and James Wilby, who each entered 3 world-class times into the season’s best list.

Adam Peaty accounted for a new world #1 in the men’s 100m breast in his mighty 57.87, while the aforementioned Scott also claimed a #1 throne in the 200m IM with his powerful 1:56.65 performance. Next in line was Ben Proud who delivered the season’s 2nd fastest 50m free performance of 21.50, while Max Litchfield‘s 4:10.94 positions him as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the 400m IM even in the world this season.

Additional top 5 swimmers include Luke Greenbank, the aforementioned Wilby, and Daniel Jervis.

50m Fly – #6 Ben Proud (23.25)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FLY Oleg RUS

KOSTIN 2 Nicholas

SANTOS BRA 22.77 3 Sebastian

SABO SRB 22.99 4 Andrey

ZHILKIN RUS 23.06 5 William

YANG AUS 23.23 6 Benjamin

PROUD GBR 23.25 7 Kengo

IDA JPN 23.27 8 Michael

ANDREW USA 23.36 9 Marius

KUSCH GER 23.38 10 Takeshi

KAWAMOTO JPN 23.40 View Top 26»

100m Fly – #13 James Guy (51.97)

200m Back – #4 Luke Greenbank (1:55.89)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST Joao BRA

GOMES JR. 2 Felipe

LIMA BRA 26.48 3 Adam

PEATY GBR 26.49 4 Felipe

FRANCA SILVA BRA 26.75 5 Fabio

SCOZZOLI ITA 26.82 6 Caba

SILADI SRB 26.83 7 Michael

HOULIE RSA 26.91 8 Zibei

YAN CHN 26.96 9 Nicolo

MARTINENGHI ITA 26.98 10 Ilya

SHYMANOVICH BLR 27.00 11 Yasuhiro

KOSEKI JPN 27.01 12 James

WILBY GBR 27.10 13 Andrey

NIKOLAEV RUS 27.12 14 Kiril

PRIGODA RUS 27.17 14 Michael

ANDREW USA 27.17 View Top 36»

100m Breast – #1 Adam Peaty (57.87); #3 James Wilby (58.66); #5 Ross Murdoch (59.21)

200m Breast – #4 James Wilby (2:07.49); #5 Ross Murdoch (2:07.96)

50m Free – #2 Ben Proud, (21.50)

100m Free – #4 Duncan Scott, (47.87)

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE Martin RUS

MALYUTIN 2 Fernando

SCHEFFER BRA 1.45.51 3 Duncan

SCOTT GBR 1.45.63 3 Katsuhiro

MATSUMOTO JPN 1.45.63 5 Sun

YANG CHN 1.45.73 6 Dominik

KOZMA HUN 1.45.77 7 Elijah

WINNINGTON AUS 1.46.13 *WJR 8 Xinjie

JI CHN 1.46.27 9 Kyle

CHALMERS AUS 1.46.30 10 James

GUY GBR 1.46.34 11 Filippo

MEGLI ITA 1.46.56 12 Brenno

CORREIA BRA 1.46.65 13 Danas

RAPSYS LTU 1.46.69 14 Thomas

DEAN GBR 1.46.86 15 Poul

ZELLMANN GER 1.46.89 View Top 26»

400m Free – #14 Daniel Jervis (3:47.57)

1500m Free – #3 Daniel Jervis (14:46.51)

200m IM – #1 Duncan Scott (1:56.65)